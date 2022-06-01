Public input requested for proposed improvements on U.S. 30 in Boone county

AMES, Iowa – June 1, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed improvements for the U.S. 30 and Boone County Road R-18 / L Avenue intersection. The project is located 1.25 miles west of the Des Moines River in Boone County.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

Through traffic on U.S. 30 will be maintained at all times, with short-term single lane closures. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed project, contact Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by June 20, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4865

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau at 515-239-1427.