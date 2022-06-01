ICARO Partners with Creator TV Sports Brazil

Sports Content to Be Distributed to More than 50M Subscribers Under Contract

NEW YORK, NY, US, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading AI-Powered Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector company providing advanced AI-driven digital media technology, today announced a partnership with Brazilian content creator TV Sports Brazil. TV Sports Brazil premium content will now be available to a wider Brazilian audience, where ICARO has more than 50 million addressable telecom subscribers under contract.

TV Sports Brazil creates and distributes different formats of content about the sports world, including articles, video and audio. This features daily news on national and international soccer, predictions for the week's games, tournament summaries, podcasts with special guests from the soccer universe, live events and much more.

Recently, the company has added Gaming to its content portfolio, offering premium coverage of the Esports space. Content includes videos about the latest releases, pro tips and the news coverage of the main gaming events around the world.

“Partnering with ICARO Media Group is of fundamental importance for the distribution of content produced by TV Sports,” said Marcelo Banconi, Content Director at TV Sports. “This agreement comes at the exact moment when our company is increasing its portfolio to offer even more valuable content to the market. This is just the first step with ICARO, we are sure that it will be a successful partnership and that it will grow a lot over the next few months.”

“I’m delighted that ICARO is joining forces with renowned sports journalist Marcelo Bianconi and the best sports content at TV Sports Brazil,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Marcelo’s background as a respected journalist and sports television commentator at Rhede Globo, ESPN, and SPORTV covering soccer (Soccer), Formula 1, UFC, and NBA provides the perfect combination of premiere sports content and experience editorial that is important to our addressable audience of over 240M viewers.”

About ICARO™

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, Boca Raton, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico City, Toronto, Rome and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TV Sports Brazil

Created in 2017, TV Sports is a content production agency focused on Sports and Games lead by the renowned journalist Marcelo Bianconi, presenter of major sports programs. TV Sports content focuses ont major sports events such as F1, NBA, UFC and especially soccer. More info at @brtvsports

