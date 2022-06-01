Route 40 Single Lane Closures Beginning Wednesday, June 1st

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Wednesday, June 1st, and continuing for approximately three weeks, there will be alternating single lane

closures on Route 40 Eastbound and Westbound underneath the Elm Grove Bridge. These closures will take place between 7 A.M. and 5 P.M. to perform concrete deck

repairs on the overhead structure.







Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.​



