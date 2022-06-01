ATHLETE ADVANTAGE STRIKES MULTI-ATHLETE NIL PARTNERSHIP WITH WATCH BRAND
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Management Company Athlete Advantage and national watch and accessories brand La Touraine are announcing a newly formed N.I.L. (Name, Image, and Likeness) agreement securing brand partnerships with multiple collegiate athletes from various universities.
The partnership will consist of a Father’s Day-themed digital advertising campaign comprised of a crosssection of male and female athletes from the Athlete Advantage roster. The participating players, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and point guard Maddie Scherr from the University of Kentucky, University of Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, Rutgers University wide receiver Taj Harris, and Jackson St. University basketball swingman Trace Young, will all put forth Father’s Day related social media content that will center on their personal experiences and feature La Touraine Brand watches and accessories. La Touraine Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Benjamin Patrick is very excited about the partnership ”La Touraine was founded on the value of family and doing the right thing. These principles inform everything we do and are very important to me. To be able to build on that message, and partner with these outstanding athletes was an opportunity we could not pass up.”
The deal is made up solely of Athlete Advantage clients and demonstrates their commitment to providing service for athletes across the entire NIL landscape. “We are excited about this partnership because it illustrates our mission to assist collegiate athletes in any sport, at any level. Male and female, Power 5 to HBCU, we feel every athlete deserves to be educated, protected and represented in the NIL space. This agreement does a wonderful job of emphasizing our vision. -Fred Johnson CEO Athlete Advantage.
Robert Jackson
The partnership will consist of a Father’s Day-themed digital advertising campaign comprised of a crosssection of male and female athletes from the Athlete Advantage roster. The participating players, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and point guard Maddie Scherr from the University of Kentucky, University of Southern California wide receiver Brenden Rice, Rutgers University wide receiver Taj Harris, and Jackson St. University basketball swingman Trace Young, will all put forth Father’s Day related social media content that will center on their personal experiences and feature La Touraine Brand watches and accessories. La Touraine Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Benjamin Patrick is very excited about the partnership ”La Touraine was founded on the value of family and doing the right thing. These principles inform everything we do and are very important to me. To be able to build on that message, and partner with these outstanding athletes was an opportunity we could not pass up.”
The deal is made up solely of Athlete Advantage clients and demonstrates their commitment to providing service for athletes across the entire NIL landscape. “We are excited about this partnership because it illustrates our mission to assist collegiate athletes in any sport, at any level. Male and female, Power 5 to HBCU, we feel every athlete deserves to be educated, protected and represented in the NIL space. This agreement does a wonderful job of emphasizing our vision. -Fred Johnson CEO Athlete Advantage.
Robert Jackson
Athlete Advantage
+1 6789274297
email us here