Dr. Robert Renteria Says Prevention over Intervention Needed to Make Schools Safe
by Fran BriggsWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shootings such as the one at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and threats aimed at other educational sites confirm that school can be a treacherous place. In many cases, school safety conjures up intervention. However, Dr. Robert Renteria says prevention is the key to safety, his publicist announced today.
For many children, educators, and staff alike, a school’s ability to keep them safe from violence consume their thoughts.
“You know there is a problem when our children have to dodge bullets before they learn how to read,” says Dr. Robert Renteria. “How many more kids have to die before we stop allowing unions, contracts and paychecks to get in the way?”
Next fall students will develop new skills in academics. Many will also need social emotional learning (SEL) tools to help conquer challenges inside and outside the classroom.
Dr. Renteria spoke about gang violence, drug use, bullying, and school shootings.
“We must teach kids and adults that gang banging and violence is not a life style but a death style. The ultimate weapon is not a loaded gun but an educated mind, he explained. "United we stand and divided we fall. It is time for us to come together not as blue states or red states but rather as the United States of America, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Renteria says the From the Barrio to the Boardroom teaching tools helps communities and provide an anti-violent initiative and education. He says they are culturally relevant and were designed to rehumanize kids who are walking around in a culture of darkness.
For more information, including how to participate in collaborative partnerships with Dr. Renteria, please call 312-933-5619, or visit https://www.fromthebarrio.com.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a professional speaker, international trainer, and the spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in N. Aurora, IL. He is also a U.S. army veteran. During his seven-plus-year career, Dr. Renteria served in many capacities and leadership roles. He was an elite soldier, former paratrooper, and non-commissioned officer. In Nuremberg, Germany he served in tactical operations. While deployed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina he was assigned to psychological operations and spearheaded the reactivation of the 3rd Special Forces Group. Dr. Renteria donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education.
