ARCCOS GOLF INTRODUCES LIMITED EDITION SMOKE SMART SENSORS
-Golf’s #1 on course tracking system gets a new look-STAMFORD, CONN, U.S., June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arccos Golf - the pioneer of big data and Artificial Intelligence for golf - is introducing a new limited-edition ‘Smoke’ finish version on its game-changing Smart Sensors to offer golfers the most accurate shot tracking in the game in a modern look.
Having recently launched its latest generation Smart Sensors (Gen3+) and Link (Gen2) wearable, Arccos is set to provide golfers with a rare opportunity to track on-course data with its new Smoke Smart Sensors using an exclusive variation of the product in a dark grey and black design. This sees the distinctive Arccos green replaced with a stealthy colorway for the very first time.
“The new Smoke edition of our industry leading Smart Sensors provides something different for golfers wanting to use Arccos and we see it as a great extension to our line-up,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President & COO. “We’re excited for players to experience this limited offering as we look to further enhance our platform,” he added.
Those golfers choosing the new sleek design will receive 13 club Smart Sensors, plus the all-new P3 Putter Sensor that is more than 40% smaller and 20% lighter than its predecessor. The state-of-the-art system features the latest automatic shot tracking technology powered by A.I. machine learning that tightly integrates Arccos hardware and software to help golfers gain a precise understanding of their game and improve faster.
Smoke Smart Sensors can be purchased at arccosgolf.com while supplies last, at an MSRP of $224.99. All purchases include the first-year membership – billed annually thereafter at $12.99 per month. Existing members are entitled to a discounted price of $149.99, while the limited-edition set is also available as part of a bundle with the new Link for $299.98. Both these offers provide savings of $75.
Arccos members have recorded more than 10 million rounds and 525 million shots while playing courses in 194 countries since the inception of the brand. This feeds the world’s largest on-course dataset, now including over 35 billion separate data points, which powers Arccos’ industry-leading Strokes Gained engine that allows a player to select their personal handicap goal, then provides personalized analysis for every game aspect and each club in the bag.
The Arccos system and the Arccos Link wearable are permitted under the Rules of Golf (USGA Decision Numbers 2018-0414 and 2020-0305).
About Arccos Golf LLC
Arccos Golf LLC develops game-changing connected golf products. The company is revolutionizing the golfing experience by integrating automatic shot tracking with Artificial Intelligence to deliver unparalleled insights that help players maximize their potential. Listed among the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company, ranking #3 in the Sports category globally, Arccos boasts the golf industry’s richest data set. Its official partners include PING (smart clubs), TaylorMade (smart clubs), Cobra Golf (smart clubs), Microsoft (A.I. & cloud computing), Club Champion (smart fitting), TXG (smart fitting) and Cool Clubs (smart fitting).
