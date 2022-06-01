LONG-AWAITED FILM, THE LADY OF HEAVEN, SET TO RELEASE IN THE UK ON JUNE 3RD
EINPresswire.com/ -- After an explosive theatrical run in the USA, Canada, and Ireland and after trumping world records with the most online film reaction videos, The Lady of Heaven comes to UK theatres across the country this Friday, June 3.
Oscar® Winner and famed CEO of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, John Stephenson, brings his characteristic visionary creativity to the film as Creative Consultant, giving the film its uniquely ethereal and immersive quality. This $15 million historical drama artfully portrays the untold story of the harrowing life of Lady Fatima, daughter of Prophet Muhammad.
The Lady of Heaven weaves two stories separated by 1400 years. The modern-day tale follows a young Iraqi child, Laith (Gabriel Cartade), who is adopted by Bibi (Denise Black) after losing his mother to war. Through Bibi’s storytelling, Laith learns of the struggles of Lady Fatima and gradually manages to cope with the challenges of his modern-day world. The film depicts the early historical beginnings of infamous groups like ISIS, which the filmmakers claim lies in the story of Lady Fatima - “The film allows the audience to leave with a new understanding of modern-day terrorist groups.”
The filmmakers sought to tell the story of a historical, spiritual figure that had not been emphasised in films beforehand - "There are 250 films on Jesus Christ, 120 films about Moses, 80 about the other Prophets, and 40 films about Buddha, but there are none about the life of Lady Fatima, daughter of Prophet Muhammad, who is held dear in the hearts of billions worldwide”.
The film takes bold steps in entering Holywood big cinema while also shining a light on stories that are not typically portrayed in popular culture. The film is a fusion of technology, storytelling, and exotic middle-eastern history that has proven to break cultural boundaries. The film received positive reviews from people of all backgrounds and religions who strongly related to the ‘human’ story of Lady Fatima and were intrigued by the idea of a powerful heroine in ancient Arabia - a time dominated by men.
The buzz around The Lady of Heaven has shown to be a global phenomenon. The April 2022 Ireland theatrical premiere attracted superfans from various European and middle eastern countries to come together and catch a private jet to view the premiere. The MSU, a global union, followed by these superfans, agreed to organise the event at their request and flew out over 200 members of the public. As a world-first, an A321 wrapped in ‘The Lady of Heaven’ branding flew the large crowd to view the film. Cries and groans were heard from the premiere screening, and audience members left teary-eyed, reminding us of The Passion of the Christ theatrical run. “This is the type of film you need to watch numerous times”, said one viewer.
The Lady of Heaven will be released in various theatres across the UK. CINEWORLD:
Birmingham Broad St, Bolton, Bradford, Glasgow Silverburn, Milton Keynes, O2 Greenwich, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Ilford (TBC), and Feltham (TBC); VUE: Birmingham Star City, Blackburn, Croydon Grants, Harrow, Leeds Light, Manchester Printworks, Reading, Romford, Shepherds Bush, Stratford Westfield, Watford; SHOWCASE: Bluewater, Peterborough, Reading, Stockton Upon Tees, Coventry, Leeds, Paisley, Bristol Avonmeads, Leicester, Cardiff.
