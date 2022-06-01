Free, Functional & Individual Training

Submit Release
FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Flower Mound, TX pick MoveStrong equipment to add to the city’s parks and recreation offerings

Flower Mound, Texas is a suburb of Fort Worth and Dallas. Over 60,000 residents get to enjoy local parks and recreations, including walking and biking trails, tennis, and now also a MoveStrong fitness site. To meet the residents’ expectations, they have been involved in the process of selecting every single piece of equipment.

After researching various manufacturers, MoveStrong convinced with the overall look, functionality, and quality.

"The support from Jared and Amy was excellent. They provided site maps, equipment info, and different pictures which helped us present to our parks board and Town Council for approval. The whole process took approximately 8-10 months from start to finish.” says Chuck Jennings, project manager.

The new outdoor workout area is offered free of charge and adds a new level of functionality and options to other available workout equipment in the park. Users can do a large variety of different exercises, including core muscle training, balance, and overall strength. Another plus: multiple people can use the equipment at the same time.

A combination of MoveStrong’s most popular outdoor tools has been chosen for a mix of old-school calisthenics, obstacle and functional fitness workouts.

Plyo Steps train the user’s coordination and balance skills, while various installed bars, an overhead ladder, and a climbing wall target the upper body strength, and allow to work on the arm, shoulder, and back muscles. Core exercises can be performed with a MoveStrong Ab bench and specialty surfacing adds training Zone graphics to show exercise space designated for sprints and agility exercises.

“So far it was meeting and exceeding our expectations. The installation went together seamlessly, and the overall look is very professional and inviting to the user. “ tells Chuck.

All equipment is made in the USA. Eligible for an extended warranty.

About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races
- Made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.

