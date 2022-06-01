Grand Connection Community Supports Entrepreneurs by Giving Back: Members Collaborate to Give Over $8k in Free Gifts
Grand Giving, being of service, is the underlying philosophy of the community”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Connection, a global networking community, is hosting its annual Spring Grand Giveaway offering thousands in gifts to support other businesses. Members of the community have contributed thousands of dollars in free training, business tools, and coaching to help businesses survive and thrive in uncertain times.
“Grand Giving, being of service, is the underlying philosophy of the community”, says Carolyn Cooper McOuatt, co-founder of the Grand Connection. Through sharing resources, skills, expertise, connections, referrals and opportunities; Grand Giving allows everyone to gain the most, build trust and create grand opportunities through collaboration. “We are better together, and by being of service, in community, grand things can be achieved,” adds Carolyn.
Access to gifts are completely free to anyone who registers - there’s something for everyone. The gifts topics include: compassion, storytelling & writing, business growth, empowerment, speaking, health & wellness, intuitive readings, stress reduction, productivity, relationships, retirement planning, marketing & sales and of course networking skills. These take the form of online courses & programs, ebooks, coaching, guides, blueprints, checklists, assessments and toolkits. Entrepreneurs can access these gifts online up until June 5 and visit the Grand Connection Events held on zoom. Guests can attend 2 events for free before joining as a member.
About the Grand Giveaway
The Grand Connection offers two giveaways each year. Entrepreneurs can access free resources for this Giveaway until Jun 6, 2022.
