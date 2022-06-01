Roamie Brings the Heat this Summer with Energizing Pop Single “Next to Me”
On Friday, June 3, 2022, Roamie is set to release her feel good summer love song on all digital music platforms.
My hope is that this song makes people fall in love all over again.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roamie made her public introduction to the music industry with the release of her first independent single “Wait for It,” in June of 2021. She launched her personality brand and music career with the support of Orange County artist development partners OC Hit and DNT Entertainment. Over the next 12 months, Roamie released 3 additional singles which racked up a collective 40K Spotify streams and established her first footprints in music. “Next to Me,” is the final of five original singles to round out her independent EP, and will be released on Spotify, Apple Music and all other digital streaming platforms on Friday, June 3, 2022.
— Roamie
“Next to Me” was written by Roamie (AKA Nellie Gupta), co-written by Marissa Lucia Dunn, and executive produced by Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit. It is best described as a high energy summer love song with a catchy pop production and a driving percussive beat that will physically move you. Its lyrics are lighthearted, flirty, fun and relatable to anyone who has experienced the feeling of falling in love.
“With ‘Next to Me,’ I took on a unique approach to writing a love song. I had just finished up a TV series, where I was crushing on a fictional character, and when I realized the things I liked about him were exactly the reasons why I loved the real man sitting “next to me,” it inspired me to write this song. It was a process of self-discovery and made me recognize that everything I was searching for was right in front of me all along. My hope is that this song makes people fall in love all over again.”
- Roamie
Roamie is a Filipino-American pop singer-songwriter, based in Orange County, CA. She has had a love for music since her early childhood and was the “family entertainer,” taking piano lessons from her grandmother and making up songs about everything and anything. Music has always been a part of Roamie’s life, both big and small. Roamie wants to share her passion for music with the world through local performances and tours in a way that balances her passion for music and time with family.
She is passionate about advocating for young women to feel capable and confident to pursue their dreams, despite financial, systemic, gender, racial, and other barriers. Behind Roamie, though, in the name of being an authentic and inspiring woman, is a wife, a mother, an engineer, and a project manager. She always knew she wanted to have a career that would allow her to build a life with family, and also afford her the time and resources to pursue what makes her happy, and so she did just that with singing. Roamie’s goal is to inspire young women and to remind them that there is no “right” time, no correct path, no “one” dream that must be followed, but instead, we can do whatever it is in our hearts to do (ALL of our dreams) - with the key ingredients of grit, passion, and love.
