SCCG Management Enters Into Business Development Agreement with ESPORTS PULZE AB

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, announced today that the firm has entered into a business development agreement with Örebro, Sweden based company, ESPORTS PULZE AB, to provide commercial strategy, partnership and sponsorship opportunities within the United States.

Crystal said of the engagement, “We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with ESPORTS PULZE AB, and help to grow their presence within the United States. The EPULZE.COM online community is a tremendous opportunity to bridge casual gamers who live and breathe their favorite esports titles, and the professionals, content producers, influencers, publishers, developers and co-branding partners who ultimately bring professional opportunities to life.”

The esports community, centered around EPULZE.COM, supports both Tournament play and League activity within server regions in:

- Europe, Singapore, Australia, South America and the US East Coast for DOTA2
- Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, South America for CS:GO
- Europe, Asia, North and South America for VALORANT
- Europe, Asia, North and South America for MLBB
- US East, US West, Europe, Oceania and South America for Rocket League

This world leading esports competition platform is supported worldwide, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with multilingual support for English, Russian, Portuguese and Spanish, covering the top news stories in esports around the world.

ABOUT ESPORTS PULZE AB

Epulze is the world-leading platform for gamers to compete and increase the excitement while playing their favourite esport titles.

Epulze strives to be a springboard for amateurs trying to make it in the world of professional esports while also giving the everyday gamer a place to compete in a fun and friendly environment. Our multi-national community includes the whole range of key components; from the grassroot enthusiasts winning and earning their way up to the big leagues, to the hardcore professionals, streamers and companies that all share the common love for esports and its fantastic communities.

https://epulze.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in sports betting and data, developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

https://sccgmanagement.com

About

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

