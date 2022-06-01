Pharma Way Welcomes Top-Level Pickleball Player and Teaching Professional Devin Schmidt to The DOT SHOT Team
Nationally Acclaimed Pickleball Player and Teaching Professional Devin Schmidt Joins the DOT SHOT Team.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Way, maker of DOT SHOT, The Ultimate Turmeric Wellness Drink of Pickleball, has entered into a sponsorship collaboration with nationally acclaimed Pickleball player and teaching Professional Devin Schmidt. Devin has taught on the court with some of the biggest names in pickleball including Tyson McGuffin, Callie Jo Smith, John Sperling, Kyle McKenzie, Susannah Barr, Alex Fox and more.
Devin is one of the most in demand teaching professionals in the Pacific Northwest. Just last year he hosted over 50 clinics, challenge courses, leagues, and tournaments. He is currently the Head Pro at the esteemed Harbor Square Athletic Club in Edmonds, WA. As an avid player he travels all over the nation to tournaments. So far in 2022 he has taken home 4 gold medals in the 5.0 division. Devin has been featured nationally in Fox Business and various local news outlets.
“As we continue to expand our partnership with the U.S. Pickleball community, we are super excited to welcome Devin Schmidt to the DOT SHOT team. Devin is a trailblazer and leader for the sport as well as an inspiration to all who have been lucky to learn from him at his clinics. Devin’s endorsement of DOT SHOT further validates the efficacy of our product for Pickleball players of all ages and people with an active lifestyle. We look forward to supporting Devin as he continues to bring new players to the sport by sharing his skills and passion for Pickleball” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO of Pharma Way North America.
" I am a big believer that you need to recover as hard as you train. Dot Shot helps speed up my recovery process from teaching and playing all day. Their special turmeric blend helps cut down on inflammation which keeps me feeling fresh each and every day. Dot Shot tastes good and travels easy so I can take it to tournaments and camps" says Devin Schmidt.
About Pharma Way:
Pharma Way North America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company Pharma Way AB with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our products are based on a life-long expertise in formulating and developing water-soluble plant extracts into healthy beverages. Our unique dispersion technology enables faster and more effective body absorption than any other turmeric extract on the market. DOT SHOT is the first in a series of upcoming functional wellness products designed to improve quality of life.
www.mydotshot.com
Morgan Cederblom
Pharma Way North America LLC
+1 4047710809
morgan.cederblom@pharma-way.com
