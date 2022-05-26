Pharma Way North America Welcomes Pro Pickleball Player Tim Ringgold to The DOT SHOT Team
Gold Medal Pro Pickleball Player Tim Ringgold Joins the DOT SHOT TeamATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Way, maker of DOT SHOT, The Ultimate Turmeric Wellness Drink of Pickleball, has entered into a sponsorship collaboration with accomplished Pro Pickleball player Tim Ringgold, Senior Pro on the APP and PPA tours as well as founder of Pickleball Recovery, a podcast that helps the 40+ pickler to feel better faster, spending less time stiff, sore, and injured, and more time on the court doing what they love.
“Pickleball is on fire with tremendous growth all over America and we are committed to supporting this national movement of wellness and fun. Tim is a leader and ambassador of the Pickleball sport, and we are very excited to have him on the DOT SHOT team. His endorsement is extremely important to us, and we look forward to partnering with him as he continues to win and inspire players of all ages. We believe DOT SHOT is perfect for Pickleball players of all ages and people with an active lifestyle” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO of Pharma Way North America.
“I place a high priority in health and wellness, and that includes using the best ingredients that will help minimize inflammation and keep my immune system firing on all cylinders. DOT SHOT is THE most delicious way to bring the healing advantages of turmeric into my body I’ve discovered yet. I’m excited to be on the team “says Tim Ringgold
About Pharma Way:
Pharma Way North America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company Pharma Way AB with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our products are based on a life-long expertise in formulating and developing water-soluble plant extracts into healthy beverages. Our unique dispersion technology enables faster and more effective body absorption than any other turmeric extract on the market. DOT SHOT is the first in a series of upcoming functional wellness products designed to improve quality of life.
