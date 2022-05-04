Pharma Way North America Announces Sponsorship of Top Ranking Pickleball Player Teresa Tarn
Pharma Way and DOT SHOT Sponsor Teresa Tarn, Top Ranking U.S. Pickleball PlayerATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its quest to support Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in America, Pharma Way North America, maker of DOT SHOT, The Ultimate Turmeric Wellness Drink, has entered into a sponsorship collaboration with Teresa Tarn, top ranking Pickleball Player and the 2021 U.S. Open Champion in Women’s doubles.
“We are delighted and proud to be associated with Teresa Tarn and support the dynamic growth of Pickleball in the U.S. Teresa is an exceptional player and person who represents the sport in an outstanding way. Our DOT SHOT turmeric wellness drink is a natural anti-inflammatory uniquely designed to boost the immune system as well as mitigate achy joints and sore muscles. We believe it is perfect for Pickleball players of all ages and people with an active lifestyle” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO of Pharma Way North America LLC”
“DOT SHOT is a fantastic supplement that starts my morning off to prepare me for hours of training on and off the pickleball court. Not only is the flavor great, but I notice less fatigue, faster recovery and more importantly it has helped in navigating my hypoglycemia to help me perform at my highest level” says Teresa Tarn.
Since its modest beginnings, Pickleball has evolved into a national movement with close to 5 million players and some 35,000 courts throughout the Unites States. The U.S. Open in Pickleball was just concluded in Naples, Florida with players in all age groups competing for the Championships.
About Pharma Way:
Pharma Way North America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company Pharma Way AB with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our products are based on a life-long expertise in formulating and developing water-soluble plant extracts into healthy beverages. Our unique dispersion technology enables faster and more effective body absorption than any other turmeric extract on the market. DOT SHOT is the first in a series of upcoming functional wellness products designed to improve quality of life.
