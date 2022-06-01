Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,350 in the last 365 days.

That Was a Party: Harris Institute’s 30th Birthday

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Institute celebrated its 30th birthday with a very special event at The Berkeley Church in Toronto. It featured performances by Pavlo, The Invigilators and Sara Simms and the presentation of Harris Alumni Awards to Norm Beaver, Phil Demetro, Allyssa Rawes Moon, Mike Denney, Martin Pilchner and Yuri Gorbachow. Forty-four generous companies sponsored the event, Silent Auction and gourmet edibles in support of Unison and MusiCounts.

Seventy-five second video

Harris Institute is an internationally recognized leader in music industry education with one-year Audio Production and Arts Management Programs starting in November, March and July.

Harris is the only school outside the US in Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top 11 Schools’ and it ranked “Best school of its kind” for a 7th year in the ‘Media Arts Education Report’. Other schools in the top 10 include Ryerson University, Humber College, OIART and Metalworks Institute.

The college has the highest percentage of award winning faculty of any school with over 50% having won awards for what they teach. It is the only post secondary school in North America to have achieved five 0% Student Loan Default Rates and a 90.91% ‘Employment Rate in The Field of Study’.

For more information:
John Harris, President, Harris Institute
416.367.0178
john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com

John Harris
Harris Institute
+1 416-367-0178
email us here

Wasn’t That A Party! Harris Institute’s 30th

You just read:

That Was a Party: Harris Institute’s 30th Birthday

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.