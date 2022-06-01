That Was a Party: Harris Institute’s 30th Birthday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Institute celebrated its 30th birthday with a very special event at The Berkeley Church in Toronto. It featured performances by Pavlo, The Invigilators and Sara Simms and the presentation of Harris Alumni Awards to Norm Beaver, Phil Demetro, Allyssa Rawes Moon, Mike Denney, Martin Pilchner and Yuri Gorbachow. Forty-four generous companies sponsored the event, Silent Auction and gourmet edibles in support of Unison and MusiCounts.
Harris Institute is an internationally recognized leader in music industry education with one-year Audio Production and Arts Management Programs starting in November, March and July.
Harris is the only school outside the US in Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top 11 Schools’ and it ranked “Best school of its kind” for a 7th year in the ‘Media Arts Education Report’. Other schools in the top 10 include Ryerson University, Humber College, OIART and Metalworks Institute.
The college has the highest percentage of award winning faculty of any school with over 50% having won awards for what they teach. It is the only post secondary school in North America to have achieved five 0% Student Loan Default Rates and a 90.91% ‘Employment Rate in The Field of Study’.
