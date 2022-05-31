New Residential Development Coming to Pie Town
T2 acquires 621-633 Middleton Street
The energy of Pie Town, from the sounds of Third Man Records to the sites of the building murals, immediately drew us to the neighborhood.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of 621-633 Middleton Street, a 1.2-acre parcel in the Pie Town sub-market of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. T2 plans to continue the ongoing enhancement of the burgeoning community with the construction of a class A multi-family residential building.
— Tom Lowe, Director of Acquisitions and Development for T2
T2 is working with the local award-winning architecture firm, HASTINGS Architecture, LLC, on the design of the building, which is being guided by the rich history of the arts in the Pie Town community.
HASTINGS’ deep commitment to create sustainable design that positively impacts the communities they serve, mirrors the values that define T2’s approach to investment and development.
Tom Lowe, Director of Acquisitions and Development for T2, shares that “the energy of Pie Town, from the sounds of Third Man Records to the sites of the building murals, immediately drew us to the neighborhood. Building a relationship with the seller of the property as well as the city of Nashville over the last year has further emphasized that Pie Town is a great fit for T2’s latest development. We look forward to becoming an integral part of this thriving neighborhood.”
Plaza Artist Materials and Picture Framing, the former owners of the site, will relocate in October to a new location in Germantown at 1205 Second Avenue North, former home of Third Avenue Hardware. Plaza will continue its normal business operations at the current Middleton Street location until their October move.
The development of the Pie Town parcel is an exciting addition to T2’s growing portfolio. As a fully integrated platform with in-house expertise in assemblage, entitlement, construction, leasing, and asset management, T2 takes an especially intelligent and collaborative approach with their investments. In addition to Tennessee, T2’s recent acquisitions include properties in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.
About T2: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is headquartered in Wheaton, Illinois with offices in Charleston, SC, and coming soon to Nashville, TN. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1.2+ billion and currently manages $500+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space.
Tom Lowe
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
