Verily, Tempus, and Myriad Genetics To Present at The 2022 Digital Diagnostic Summit
Lumea, Tempus, Verily, Myriad Genetics, and others will be presenting the developments in leveraging digital pathology technologies to improve patient care.LEHI, UTAH, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea Inc, a global leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, is pleased to announce the first-of-its-kind Digital Diagnostic Summit in Park City, Utah. Tempus, Verily, Myriad Genetics, AstraZeneca, and others will be presenting their latest developments in leveraging digital pathology technologies to improve patient care. Summit participants will have the opportunity to network and connect with an expert lineup of professionals discussing the practical application of the most cutting-edge digital technology.
Featured speakers include former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Micheal Leavitt, and a number of pathologists who have made the transition to a digital pathology platform and are thriving in today’s challenging healthcare environment. Unique from academic conferences, the goal of this summit is to provide practical day-to-day advice on the benefits of making the transition to digital pathology from colleagues who have been practicing digitally for years. In addition, learn how to grow and improve your practice by deploying cutting edge technologies and network with pathologists looking to expand their practices.
“This is a rare opportunity to get first-hand experience with the latest digital pathology enabled technologies that are changing the practice of medicine and network with forward-thinking pathologists who are already practicing digitally.” John Wirthlin, CEO
The Digital Diagnostic Summit is hosted by Lumea at the beautiful St. Regis Resort in Park City, Utah. In addition to hands-on panels and sessions, all registration packages include a premiere excursion in gorgeous Park City, located at the base of the Wasatch Mountain Range.
About Lumea
Lumea is the market leader in the field of integrated digital pathology solutions. Its proprietary platform leverages new technologies to drive significant improvements in biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and pathology sign-out. Lumea’s technology results in measurably better quality, increased efficiencies, and significant cost savings throughout the diagnostic process. For more information visit www.lumea.net.
