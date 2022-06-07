Plastic Molding Technology Announces Major Company Rebranding
Plastic Molding Technology announces the strategic rebranding of its four plastics businesses.
The new Plastic Molding Technology unites multiple locations under one brand, creating a powerhouse solutions-provider for our customers.”CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Molding Technology, LLC (PMT) announces the strategic re-branding of its four plastics businesses into one cohesive company.
— Michael Engler, CEO
“In 2021, we aggressively identified and closed on four plastics companies to provide the mass necessary to build out a fully-integrated plastics business sector,” said Michael Engler, Group CEO for PMT. “The new Plastic Molding Technology unites multiple locations under one brand, creating a powerhouse solutions-provider for our customers.”
The new company retains the legacy name Plastic Molding Technology while bringing a broad set of capabilities into a narrow focus: molding solutions for customers facing mission-critical needs. PMT provides experienced and proven engineering expertise across three core capabilities—injection molding, thermoforming and extrusion—removing execution risk and delivering fast, error-free projects.
“Upon acquisition of the four businesses, we immediately infused additional capital to expand infrastructure, implement more automation and install new electric molding machines to increase capacity,” Engler said. “These acquisitions not only provide synergy within our current customer base, but also across our related portfolio companies.”
The new brand builds on the longevity of four well-established plastics businesses: Plastics Design & Manufacturing in Centennial, Colorado; Pikes Peak Plastics in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Altratek in Longmont, Colorado; and Plastic Molding Technology in El Paso, Texas.
PMT now offers over 250,000 square feet of molding, forming and tooling space across its four Centers of Excellence. The company specializes in plastic insert molding, overmolding and two-shot molding with engineering-grade materials, and is equipped with 100 horizontal and vertical molding machines ranging from 20 to 500 tons. PMT also provides heavy-gauge thermoforming, pressure forming and vacuum forming, along with six lines for custom profile extrusion. The company leverages in-house tool building to cut lead times for customers, and provides turn-key secondary operations including painting, decorating and assembly.
Plastic Molding Technology brings forward-thinking solutions to key industries including medical, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, renewable energy, electronics, automotive, electrical and transportation.
