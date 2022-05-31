Submit Release
NOTICE OF ACQUISITION HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the 14th day of June, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. CDT, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 201 Monroe Street, Suite 502, Montgomery, Alabama, 36104, to consider the proposed acquisition of control of The National Security Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, the ultimate controlling parent of National Security Fire and Casualty Co., Omega One Insurance Company, Inc., and National Security Insurance Company, all Alabama-domiciled insurers, by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the Applicant), pursuant to Ala. Code §§ 27-29-1, et seq., and other pertinent provisions of the Alabama Insurance Code.

 

The Applicant is advised to notify the shareholders of the ultimate controlling parent of the domestic insurers within the time and in the manner prescribed under the provisions of Ala. Code § 27-29-3 of the purpose, date and time of this public hearing, as well as any rights and obligations they may possess under the law.  Proof of the contents of such notice and the manner in which such notice was given as well as any waivers of notice will be required to be introduced as evidence at the public hearing.

Anyone desiring to participate through video conferencing must submit a written request via electronic mail to Shawn.Stewart@insurance.alabama.gov not later than 3:00 PM CT on June 12, 2022.

