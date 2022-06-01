Partnership between Nevoa and LEAF Offers Flexibility to Acquire Nevoa’s Disinfection Robot
The partnership provides 0% interest leasing options for healthcare organizations to equip facilities with Nimbus, Nevoa’s whole-room disinfection robot.GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a healthcare technology company based in Gilbert, Arizona, today announced a new exclusive financing partnership with LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (“LEAF”). This partnership offers healthcare providers additional financial flexibility in equipping their facilities with Nevoa’s patented surface disinfection technology. In addition to direct purchase, customers can now obtain Nevoa’s whole-room disinfecting robot with operational funds through a 0% interest rental or lease program.
“The recent attention on superior disinfection in healthcare is absolutely putting pressure on the status quo,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc. “Across the country we are seeing a dramatic shift to augment disinfection protocols, improve outcomes, and better prepare for the future. Therefore, making it as simple as possible to gain access to our products is imperative. This new leasing option will help customers control cash flow and manage current financial pressures on budgets.”
Nevoa’s flagship product, Nimbus™, is a robot that atomizes Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied room. The disinfectant reaches 100% of room surfaces and also disinfects the air. Nimbus’ rapid dehumidification process automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution, allowing for immediate room reentry. The system has been proven to be 99.9999% effective against pathogens that cause hospital-associated infections (HAIs) and is 300 times more effective than manual cleaning alone. Automating the disinfection process has also been shown to reduce labor by up to 64%, allowing EVS personnel to focus on other tasks.
“We are excited Nevoa has chosen to partner with LEAF’s healthcare finance team to offer a comprehensive solution that helps Nevoa’s customers more easily and affordably acquire their technology-based disinfection products,” said Mark Farlin, LEAF vice president and head of healthcare and infrastructure.
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa Inc. (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., was founded to invent technology-based disinfection products that eliminate Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) that endanger the health of patients and staff while costing the healthcare community billions of dollars every year. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old manual disinfection and cleaning practices to highly effective, automated protocols that provide superior disinfection at a reduced overall cost. To address the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes the answer is in technology-based solutions that automate disinfection for better and more consistent results. For more information, visit https://nevoainc.com.
About LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc.
LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (“LEAF”), a subsidiary of M&T Bank, is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Moberly, MO, Orange, CA, Baltimore, MD, and Dallas, TX. From the office to the factory floor to the server room, wherever customers need equipment, software, and services, LEAF makes it affordable. Trusted by nearly 250,000 companies of all sizes across the U.S., LEAF offers customized financing that helps our customers solve real problems. When businesses need financing or need to offer financing, they achieve more with LEAF. Learn more at https://www.leafnow.com/.
