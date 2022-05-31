Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 31, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 31 will include the following:

Tuesday, May 31 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, May 31 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Science, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, May 31 to Friday, June 3: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend a Republican Lieutenant Governors Association annual conference, Cambridge, MD

Wednesday, June 1 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the S.C. Center for Fathers and Families for a special announcement, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 1 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center’s Business Over Lunch, Doubletree by Hilton, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 2 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will join U.S. Senator Tim Scott and Chief Mark Keel for a law enforcement appreciation lunch, Riverland Hills Baptist, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 23, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 23, 2022, included:

Monday, May 23

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, May 24

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association meeting, Nashville, TN

4:30 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association meeting.

5:00 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

7:00 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

Wednesday, May 25

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association meeting, Nashville, TN

9:45 AM (CST): Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association panel discussion.

11:00 AM (CST): Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association roundtable discussion.

1:30 PM (CST): Policy meeting.

1:45 PM (CST): Policy meeting.

2:00 PM (CST): Policy meeting.

2:15 PM (CST): Policy meeting.

3:15 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

5:30 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

7:00 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

9:00 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, May 26

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association meeting, Nashville, TN

9:00 AM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.

10:45 AM (CST): Policy meeting.

Friday, May 27

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted a brunch with Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the European Union to the U.S. and Ambassador Martin Weiss, Ambassador of Austria to the U.S., Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, May 30

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the Garden Club of South Carolina’s Memorial Day Remembrance event, Memorial Garden, 1919 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

