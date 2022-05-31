LONGTIME MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION ANALYST RECEIVES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD AT NEW ENGLAND CONFERENCE OF PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSIONERS

May 31, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - Denis Bergeron, Utility Analyst and Coordinator of Regional Market Programs at the Maine Public Utilities Commission was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the New England Conference of Public Utilities Commissioners (NECPUC).

Denis has worked in state government in leadership positions for 35 years. For the last 15 years, Denis has been the Commission's lead analyst and outspoken advocate for Maine at NEPOOL, FERC, ISO-New England, and NESCOE.

"Denis is highly regarded and is considered a leading expert on New England transmission and generation issues," said PUC Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. His passion in advocating both for Maine and for the New England region is unparalleled.

Denis has received many accolades in his career. In 2013 he was recognized by Efficiency Maine for his extradentary commitment to energy efficiency. He was also recognized by the Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnership for his outstanding commitment, leadership and service to NEEP and its mission to accelerate energy efficiency as a leading climate change solution. NECPUC also previously honored Denis in 1999 and again in 2013 with its George Dunn Award, which recognizes staff who have performed in an exemplary fashion on issues of regional importance or impact.

Here at the Commission, I can say unequivocally that Denis is relied on extensively by myself, my fellow Commissioners and our Directors on strategic issues related to generation, transmission and distribution matters facing Maine and New England, Bartlett said. Denis plans to retire this year and receiving recognition at the Symposium is certainly a fitting way for Denis to end a stellar career.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners. Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

About NECPUC NECPUC was established in 1947. incorporated in 1976 and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that provides regional regulatory assistance on matters of common concern to public utilities commissions of the six New England states. NECPUC has no independent regulatory authority. It addresses issues challenging the electricity, gas, telecommunications, and water industries. NECPUCs board of directors is made up of public utilities commissioners from the six New England States.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov