In Guanajuato magic and nature enhances the visitor experience
Further to its vast cultural offerings, the state of Guanajuato is also the optimal destination for adventure tourism, ecotourism, and rural tourismGUANAJUATO, MEXICO, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the state of Guanajuato, located in the heart of Mexico, magic is part of the tourism offering. One of the most requested excursions is the Magical Towns Tour; visits to a select group of communities whose symbols and legends retain the cultural essence of their identity. Places where the ambiance, and the warm and friendly people provide visitors with unforgettable experiences.
There are six Magical Towns in Guanajuato: Dolores Hidalgo, Salvatierra, Yuriria, Jalpa de Cánovas, Mineral de Pozos and Comonfort. Each has its own offer and personality to make it unique. They are geographically close. Visiting the Magic Towns is a great way to get in touch with the authentic Mexico.
Dolores Hidalgo holds a central place in the history of Mexico. Mexico’s independence from the Spanish crown began in this town that is also the birthplace of José Alfredo Jiménez, the main composer of ranchera music and the reason for many celebrations. There is a museum house to learn more about the composer’s life and work.
Jalpa de Cánovas is famous for its delicious quinces and colonial buildings. It has a historic Hacienda from the 16th century, one of the largest and richest in the state, which is kept in perfect condition. It is also an ideal tourist city to spend sunny days, especially pleasant for trips with children.
Mineral de Pozos has extraordinary landscapes. Visitors call it a ghost town. Within its territory you can visit centuries-old mines, such as Santa Brígida and San Rafael, a truly unique experience. It also has extensive lavender fields and other activities can be practiced such as horseback riding and hiking.
Yuriria is nationally famous for having the former Augustinian Convent of San Pablo, a well-preserved viceregal structure that is breath-taking to see. It also has a lagoon where those who love fishing can spend unforgettable days.
Salvatierra offer visitors the Temple of the Capuchins, another building filled with stories dating from the viceroyalty to the Revolution. Visit the Batanes Bridge, the scene of one of the main battles of the War of Independence.
Comonfort is a luscious place. Its gastronomy is one of the most recommended. The signature dish is the gorditas de maiz, a traditional Mexican appetizer. The town’s long history dates to the beginning of the colonial period. It is an ideal place to find souvenirs since there are plenty of Mexican handicrafts to take home.
Further to its vast cultural offerings, which are among the most extensive on the continent, the state of Guanajuato is the optimal destination for anyone interested in adventure tourism, ecotourism, and rural tourism. All operated by specialized and trained service providers to receive international tourists and to guarantee an unforgettable experience centered on the total enjoyment of nature.
Some top adventure activities include:
• Rappelling in a Mine Entrance: In the magical town of Mineral de Pozos there is the possibility of rappelling through the entrance of a mine.
• Sky Dream: Contemplating a sunrise or sunset from the tranquility of a hammock becomes very interesting when you are suspended on a cliff.
• Volcanic Circuit: Explore the volcanic craters that brings life to Santiago Valley and be able to perform various adventure activities such as hiking, mountain biking and rappelling with the possibility of complementing the experience spending the night in a cottage or camping inside a crater.
• 360 ° route: Join this tour aboard an off-road vehicle to discover waterfalls, canyons, and a suspension bridge between the cities of San José Iturbide and Tierra Blanca.
• Horseback riding: Ride through spectacular countryside with breathtaking views and stunning landscapes
• Rafting: Go down de river aboard a raft and get ready to feel the thrill of the rapids to the fullest while enjoying the most beautiful landscapes.
• Hot air balloon ride: Find yourself a few feet from the ground and then flying clear above the clouds. It is quite an exciting feeling and definitively an unforgettable experience.
