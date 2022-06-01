Submit Release
RegDOX Solutions Inc. to Attend the BIS 2022 Update Conference on Export Controls and Policy as a Sponsoring Exhibitor

RegDOX Solutions Inc. is attending the 35th annual conference hosted by the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegDOX Solutions Inc., the leading provider of Internet-based storage and collaboration solutions for regulated electronic files and documents, announced that it would attend the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Update Conference on Export Controls and Policy as a sponsoring exhibitor contributing awareness of its successful, off-the-shelf ITAR and EAR compliance solution.

Based on its experience as the first company providing an Internet-based ITAR/EAR-compliant solution for enterprise-wide storage, management, and collaboration on confidential documents and files containing export-controlled technical data, RegDOX understands that it will be important for conference attendees to learn not just what to do during training and workshops, but also how to do it from RegDOX.

William O’Brien, who is President of RegDOX, had this to comment on the event: “As a company with a national customer base of exporting companies, we have been pleased with the industry acceptance of our uniquely capable, patented solution for storing and collaborating on documents while maintaining regulatory mandated confidentiality. For those companies, and many who will come to hear of us at the BIS conference, we offer the only available, full service, and full featured, cloud solution for ITAR and EAR compliance”

WHAT: RegDOX to be sponsoring exhibitor at the BIS Update Conference on Export Controls and Policy.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 29–July 1, 2022

WHERE: Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

EVENT INFORMATION: BIS2022 Update Conference on Export Controls & Policy information is accessible at this link.

About RegDOX Solutions Inc.
Since 2007, RegDOX Solutions Inc. has been a market-leading provider of highly intuitive SaaS solutions enabling customers to securely manage and collaborate on confidential documents and information, whether inside or outside their IT environments. RegDOX® products offer compliance options for the cloud transmission and storage of ITAR, DFARS, EAR, HIPAA, and corporate technical data through highly intuitive, feature-rich virtual data room solutions.

Contact:
William O’Brien (RegDOX.Sales@RegDOX.com)
(800) 517-3171

William O'Brien
RegDOX Solutions Inc
+1 800-517-3171
email us here
