'We Must Meet’ Business Model Different From 'Zoom'
‘We Must Meet’ is geared more towards hosting large Public Events like Political Rallies,Fund Raisers ,Concerts ,Sports ,which also includes an OTT platform.
My sports company is soon to stream large Cricket Matches & Horse Racing Events live on 'We Must Meet'”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://wemustmeet.com/
— Nanda Bhagi -Owner ;JSK & SS Sports
"Every one is asking - Is 'We Must Meet' competing with Zoom? -My answer is absolutely not. 'We Must Meet’ is not competing with Zoom. Zoom is a well established brand providing video conferencing service since last 11 years, where as 'We Must Meet’ which has just been launched a few weeks ago , has a very different focus and business model" Said Al Mason who has conceptualized the project 'We Must Meet'.
Al Mason further said "The USP of ‘We Must Meet’ is the business model. Though 'We Must Meet' serves as a Video Conferencing cum Webinar platform, it is mostly geared towards hosting large events like Political Rallies ,Town Halls ,Fund Raisers ,Concerts ,Sports Events ,including screening of Hollywood & Bollywood movies as a OTT platform ,all of which could be accessed by 30,000 plus people simultaneously and live" -
“ We Must Meet is community based ,with a mission to help impart free education to students who can not afford going to school and collages." said founder Pooja A.Patil , who is also an educationist overseeing numerous educational institutions.
Tech co-ordinator Rahil Manji says " We Must Meet is powered and managed by one of the the most experienced Tech Company 'Iotum,' a leader in video and audio solutions for the last twenty years- No downloads are required. It is instant -users can just sign up and test drive it for free in less than a minute ”.
"We Must Meet’ has also started building a community of Doctors, Surgeons, Hospitals, Pharmacies, and Medical students to serve underprivileged people" said advisor Dr Raj Bhayani, who is a renowned New York based ENT surgeon.
Kimberly Guilfoyle - An American television news personality who has also served as an advisor to the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted her association with 'We Must Meet' as a Strategic Advisor, Brand Ambassador and Stakeholder. "She is a powerful force on We Must Meet” said founder Manju Mason. https://twitter.com/kimguilfoyle/status/1529191472871907329
"We Must Meet LLC is soon to launch 'We Must Meet' Theme Parks, Boutique Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants,” says Investment co-ordinator, Kunal Patel.
