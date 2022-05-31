UnifyCloud adds landing zone capabilities to its CloudAtlas Platform
CloudAtlas now provides automated landing zone deployment in Azure
This capability adds to CloudAtlas’ ability to accelerate modernization and migration to the cloud so customers can focus on strategy rather than deployment.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly growing information technology and cloud solutions provider with a focus on providing safe, secure, and compliant paths to the cloud at an accelerated pace through its CloudAtlas platform, announces that landing zones can now be automatically generated by CloudAtlas – preparing and deploying pre-provisioned landing zone environments that serve as the foundation for successful cloud migration.
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO
A landing zone is the foundation of your Azure environment. Without the right foundation, you will face challenges managing and scaling your Azure subscription. CloudAtlas landing zone functionality automatically generates a landing zone based on data already collected and analyzed by the platform. With this data, CloudAtlas can quickly setup and configure your new Azure environment and automate Azure policy management with more than 900 design patterns and 400 templates. The advantages of this automation include shorter deployment cycles, fewer skilling issues, better implementation of industry-specific landing zones, better fit with compliance and security requirements, and support for scaling workloads and evolving business needs. A simple guided questionnaire defines the requirements of your deployment leveraging pre-built options allowing you to select the approach, level of customization, and automation.
The UnifyCloud landing zone takes an architectural approach and uses design principles and patterns to enable effective construction and operationalization of Azure landing zones at scale aligned with user requirements, best practices, and the Azure roadmap This approach is proven, authoritative and prescriptive, all of which ensures a smooth and successful cloud migration
“CloudAtlas automated landing zone generation helps customers quickly setup and configure their Azure environment and facilitated ongoing Azure policy management. CloudAtlas employs blueprints which utilize Azure best practices for configuring Azure security and management services to govern your environment,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO. “This capability adds to CloudAtlas’ ability to accelerate modernization and migration to the cloud so customers can focus on strategy rather than deployment.”
About UnifyCloud: UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
