Transport and communications statistics for April 2022

MACAU, May 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 246,854 as at end-April 2022, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,015) and heavy motorcycles (106,121) increased by 1.2% and 2.6% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in April dropped by 12.9%       year-on-year to 846 (160 of them were electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles falling by 30.4% to 321 (86 of them were electric). In the first four months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles went down by 14.1% year-on-year to 3,844. Number of traffic accidents in April decreased by 9.8% year-on-year to 922, with 3 persons killed and 362 persons injured. From January to April 2022, there were 3,909 traffic accidents, which resulted in 4 deaths and 1,363 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in April fell by 10.6% year-on-year to 340,675 trips, of which light automobile trips (307,834) dipped by 12.7%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in April swelled by 133.4% year-on-year to 5,469 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,308 tonnes) took up 97.0% of the total. In the first four months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,252,697 trips) decreased by 12.4% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (14,215 tonnes) surged by 66.9%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 2.2% year-on-year to 13,272 tonnes in April, with cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (2,864 tonnes) falling by 27.9% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (10,408 tonnes) rising by 8.4%. From January to April 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 11.8% year-on-year to 52,510 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 657 trips in April, a decline of 53.7% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo expanded by 39.7% year-on-year to 5,849 tonnes in April, of which inward cargo (497 tonnes) and outward cargo (5,307 tonnes) increased by 2.9% and 44.2% respectively. From January to April 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 5.0% year-on-year to 4,402 trips, along with an uplift of 46.9% in the gross weight of air cargo (18,468 tonnes).

As at the end of April 2022, there were 97,210 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.1% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 2.9% year-on-year to 1,253,918; prepaid SIM card subscribers (345,303) fell by 24.3% whereas postpaid subscribers (908,615) rose by 8.8%. Internet subscribers totalled 684,839 as at end-April, an increase of 6.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in April grew by 3.1% year-on-year to 143 million hours, and the total duration in the first four months of 2022 went up by 4.2% to 557 million hours.

