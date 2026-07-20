“Digital Inclusion – Innovation and Application of Accessible Technologies” Seminar Concludes Successfully Joint Effort to Advance an Inclusive Digital Society

MACAU, July 20 - The thematic seminar “Digital Inclusion – Innovation and Application of Accessible Technologies”, co-organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), was successfully held on 17 July 2026 at the Auditorium of Patane Activity Centre. It aimed to raise awareness of accessible technologies and promote broader adoption of information and communication technologies (ICT) to foster a more inclusive society. CTT Acting Director Lao Lan Wa, IAS Director Hon Wai, attended the event together with relevant personnel. Around 120 participants, including representatives from social welfare institutions and the information technology sector, also took part in the seminar.

Acting Director Lao Lan Wa highlighted CTT’s long-standing efforts to promote digital accessibility through workshops and coordination with telecom operators to offer tailored service plans for seniors and people with disabilities. He emphasized that these initiatives aim to bridge the digital divide and ensure technological benefits reach all members of society.

Director Hon Wai emphasized IAS’s efforts to strengthen inter-departmental collaboration, break down barriers in rehabilitation services, promote the development of the information industry, and support people with disabilities in rehabilitation and social integration. The bureau will enhance cooperation with education, healthcare, transportation, and social services to promote accessible technologies, improve service efficiency, and advance digital transformation.

The seminar featured expert presentations by Mr. Samson Mak, General Manager of Planning and Development at Macao Telecommunications Company Limited (CTM); Mr. Kay Kwan, technology expert at China Telecom (Macao) Company Limited; and Mr. Chi Shuo, Senior Product Manager at BoardWare Information System Limited. They shared practical applications of accessible ICT and digital tools for people with disabilities. By engaging social service professionals, the seminar enhances understanding of emerging assistive technologies, drives cross-sector innovation, promotes public awareness, and accelerates the integration of accessible technologies into Macao’s social infrastructure.

Both bureaus will continue their commitment to align with the SAR Government’s policies to promote the popularization of digital accessibility and smart applications, enable diverse groups to better benefit from the convenience of digital services, and work together to build a more accessible and inclusive society.