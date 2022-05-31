Temporary closure of eastbound U.S. 18 near Floyd begins Monday, June 6

MASON CITY, Iowa – May 31, 2022 – Shoulder work along eastbound U.S. 18 in the current work zone near Floyd will require closing the roadway to eastbound traffic beginning on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m., until Monday, June 13 at 5 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling south on Floyd County Road T-38/Lancer Avenue to Iowa 14, then east to U.S. 18/U.S. 218 at Exit 214. Southbound U.S. 218 traffic wanting to travel east will have to turn west at Floyd and follow the detour (see map). An 11-foot lane width restriction and 15-foot height restriction will be in place during this project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Ken Howe at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us