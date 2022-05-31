Kingspan Announces the Appointment of Marci Bonham to the Role of President of Kingspan Light + Air North America
I look forward to getting to know our customers and clients in the coming months and helping further Kingspan’ Light + Air’s commitment to create a better built environment for everyone.”LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on her recent experience as Managing Director for Kingspan’s Insulated Panels Business in Ireland, Marci Bonham will use her more than 25 years of experience working with global brands in the construction and industrial sectors, as well as her insights into how the successful implementation of sustainable strategies can support people and the planet alongside a thriving business practice, to help continue the growth, success and mission of Kingspan Light + Air North America.
“I am excited to be joining the dynamic North American Light + Air team,” Marci commented. “I look forward to getting to know our customers and clients in the coming months and helping further Kingspan’ Light + Air’s commitment to create a better built environment for everyone.”
Beyond her business experience, Marci also holds a degree in International Management from Butler University and an MBA from Duke University. She is recognized as a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, and actively supports several key industry initiatives aimed at closing the pay gap and encouraging more women to consider joining the construction industry, including the #BuildingEquality campaign from the Construction Industry Federation. In addition, she mentors aspiring female leaders from around the globe and has been selected three times as a judge for the Women in Construction and Engineering (WICE) Awards.
About Kingspan Light + Air: Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to bring to life Kingspan Group’s vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions. By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, the division supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments in the education, commercial, industrial, retail, leisure, residential, healthcare and infrastructure sectors.
In the years since it was launched, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering. With operations in North America, Great Britain, Ireland and across Continental Europe, Kingspan Light + Air is serving its customers’ ever-growing needs, delivering solutions for complex building projects around the globe.
To find out more, visit www.kingspanlightandair.us.
