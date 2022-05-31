RED Madison celebrates International Sushi Day with limited menu of exotic seafood
Highlights include this sushi and sashimi tasting platter for $50 that features fresh seafood selections flown in from Toyosu Fish Market.
The limited time "Okawari" at RED Madison, made with ki no bi gin, joto nigori sake, ginger, wasabi, and lime.
The week-long offerings feature seafood selections flown in from Toyosu Fish Market
This limited time menu follows the vision of RED to present chef-created entrées that combine the highest quality ingredients, executed with painstaking precision.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES , May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Sushi Day is coming up on Saturday, June 18, and RED Madison is celebrating for an entire week! Beginning Monday, June 13 through Saturday, June 18, guests are invited to experience a unique and unforgettable menu of exotic items. Highlights include a sushi and sashimi tasting platter for $50 that features fresh seafood selections flown in from Toyosu Fish Market. À la carte items include A-5 Miyazaki wagyu sashimi, grilled Spanish octopus, and bluefin tuna tartare. For cocktails, the team has selected a list of Japanese whiskey and created the "Okawari", made with ki no bi gin, joto nigori sake, ginger, wasabi, and lime. This limited time menu follows the vision of RED to present chef-created entrées that combine the highest quality ingredients, executed with painstaking precision. Each dish was created to accentuate the fresh flavors of the ingredients and showcase the beauty of the presentation – using some of the best seafood available in the world.
RED Madison is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30pm-9pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4:30pm-10pm. The restaurant is located at 316 W. Washington Ave, Suite 100 in Madison, Wisconsin and can be reached at 608-294-1234 or info@RED-Madison.com. To make a reservation, visit their website at www.red-madison.com. RED can be found on Instagram at @redmadisonwi and Facebook at @RedMadisonWi.
ABOUT RED MADISON
Step off the square and into a whole new Madison. Just seconds from the Capitol, you’ll find the city’s most exciting dining experience. It starts with our menu that spans continents and goes far beyond sushi. It’s echoed in our bold interior design and presented to you by our knowledgeable staff, dedicated to exceeding your dining expectations. The sculpted interior space is the perfect place for you to relax in the lounge, grab a romantic dinner or overwhelm each of your senses with an exclusive dinner at our chef’s table. Every moment at RED intends to create a memorable experience and one you come back to again and again.
