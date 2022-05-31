TAPCO Partners With SMATS Traffic Solutions to Offer Cutting-Edge Traffic Data Technology
SMATS Traffic Solutions specializes in hardware and software solutions to gather and analyze daily traffic activities.
It is great to team up with SMATS as they utilize innovative connected vehicle technology and tailor data to the customer’s needs”BROWN DEER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, has recently partnered with SMATS Traffic Solutions, an industry leader in smart mobility and traffic management solutions.
— Brian Scharles Sr., Director of ITS Engineering & Service at TAPCO
Through this new partnership, TAPCO is excited to offer advanced traffic data gathering, analysis and monitoring technology that can be utilized for a wide range of traffic safety projects. The valuable insights offered by SMATS technology range from speed and travel time to delays and travel patterns.
SMATS’ iNODE cloud-based traffic data analytics application specifically provides traffic operation, engineering and planning departments with real-time, robust traffic information, including a traffic map to monitor congestion, advanced traffic analytics, traffic heat maps and a variety of traffic trends. This traffic data can be gathered multiple ways, such as through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth data or the outsourcing of accurate and high-quality connected car data.
Traffic data, collected and analyzed by SMATS’ iNODE cloud-based application, can be utilized to determine optimal traffic signal timing, possible delays caused by roadway work zones and origin-destination studies among many other traffic safety uses.
With data and technology playing increasingly important roles in traffic safety, SMATS emerges as an innovative and trusted industry leader, always seeking to find the solution that best fits individual traffic safety needs.
