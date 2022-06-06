Altec Showcasing How DocLink Helps Companies Go Paperless & Automate Processes in AP and Beyond at Sage Partner Summit
Attendees are encouraged to visit the company’s booth X4 & attend both sessions on Wed to learn how DocLink can extend Sage’s capabilities for immediate ROI
Hybrid workforces are here to stay, and Sage + DocLink combined are a powerful duo that can help companies ensure that their in-office and remote workers are as efficient as possible.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be exhibiting and presenting this week at Sage Partner Summit in Dallas, June 7-9. This event uniquely brings together Sage executives, experts and partners from around the world for networking and learning.
Altec will be presenting two different sessions during the conference – the first focused on the benefits of DocLink for automating AP and the second educating about how DocLink can automate other departments.
Sage partners are encouraged to attend both sessions and to visit the Altec booth for a discussion and live demonstration about how DocLink can add immense value to their customer’s Sage solutions. Partners who chat with one of our DocLink experts will be entered into a drawing to win one of two Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality systems (one name will be drawn at the end of each day).
DocLink uniquely enables organizations to digitally transform their operations by going paperless and streamlining any business process in any department – from AP and AR to HR, sales order processing, contract management and more.
One of DocLink’s key differentiators is the DocLink repository which operates as a central, virtual filing system. Any document can be stored securely in DocLink and is automatically linked to other related documents. Most importantly, documents are available on demand by anyone, anywhere, on any device, which is important for maintaining employee efficiency with hybrid workplaces becoming the norm. For example, DocLink enables users to:
• access an entire AP invoice packet by check number
• see all documents related to a customer PO number
• view HR package by employee ID
• easily locate contracts and lease agreements with full-text search
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec states, “Hybrid workforces are here to stay, and Sage + DocLink combined are a powerful duo that can help companies ensure that their in-office and remote workers are as efficient as possible. Our tightly integrated solution allows companies to capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content to anyone in a variety of methods. The business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise.”
Where to Find Altec at Sage Partner Summit
Booth: X4
Sessions: Wednesday, June 8
10:05am-10:25am (Theater 3): One Size CAN Fit All – Paperless Solution for ANY Department
4:45pm-5:05pm (Senators): Imagine a Paperless World – AP Automation CAN Be Achieved
About Altec
Altec, acquired by enterprise-scale AI company Beyond Limits in February 2022, is the provider of DocLink, an industry-leading integrated document management and workflow solution. Altec’s focus to help companies digitize and automate manual and time-consuming processes in accounts payable and throughout the enterprise, aligns with Beyond Limits’ mission to create world-class solutions for businesses that improve performance and enhance human decision-making. The combination will enable Beyond Limits to accelerate product growth and drive digital transformation in new markets with solutions that optimize operations, boost efficiency, and increase productivity for demanding industries. Learn more about DocLink at www.altec-inc.com.
