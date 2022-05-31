AIMP Announces Full Schedule for June 14 Global Music Publishing Summit; Acclaimed Songwriter Ashley Gorley to Keynote
A full day focused on the business, sync, & creative areas of the industry in-person and online; concludes with US/Canada songwriter showcase.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *AIMP Announces Full Schedule for Global Music Publishing Summit on June 14 Just added! Keynote conversation with acclaimed songwriter
Ashley Gorley
>NYC3 and Music Publishers Canada to host evening showcase with artists Jewels Gold, Tatiana Owens, POESY, and Sarah MacDougall
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has released the complete schedule for this year’s Global Music Publishing Summit taking place on June 14 in a hybrid format, both online and in-person, at the 3 West Club in New York City. The AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit will present a full day of panels and keynotes on the business, sync, and creative areas of the industry. The day will conclude with a reception and songwriter showcase presented by NYC3 and Music Publishers Canada. Along with the support from Music Publishers Canada, FACTOR and
the Government of Canada, this year’s event sponsors include City National Bank, SESAC, DMG Music Clearances, and Audioo.
This year’s creative keynote conversation will be with award-winning songwriter, producer, and publisher Ashley Gorley. With a record 60 #1 songs and more than 400 songs recorded, Gorley is one of the most prolific and successful writers of this era, and also a savvy business person and promoter of up-and-coming talent. He will discuss all this and more with Tim Hunze, VP of Publishing for Big Machine Music and host of the AIMP Nashville Pubcast. Gorley will join the list of outstanding songwriters and producers who have been featured since the AIMP began its annual event in 2017, including Benny Blanco, Lauren Christy, Brandy Clark, Jessie Jo Dillon, Anthony Fedorov, Michelle Lewis, David Porter, Hank Shocklee, Diane Warren, and Craig Wiseman.
The NYC3 and Music Publishers Canada will close out the day with a showcase featuring performances from Canadian and US songwriters Jewels Gold (Rainbow Rock Music), Sarah MacDougall (Arts & Crafts Music Inc.), Tatiana Owens (Angry Mob Music), POESY (Daytripper Music Publishing).
Ahead of the Summit, on Monday, June 13, the AIMP Young Professionals Committee and Music Publishers Canada NXTextGen will be hosting a mixer welcome event aimed towards people starting their careers in music publishing at 6pm at Turntable LP Bar; the event is free, but advance registration is required by June 8.
In a joint statement, John Ozier (AIMP National Chair and Nashville Chapter President/Reservoir), Teri Nelson-Carpenter (AIMP LA Chapter President/Reel Muzik Werks), and Michael Lau (AIMP NY Chapter President) said: “Music publishers would be nothing without songwriters, and we’re so fortunate to be able to have Ashley Gorley join us on June 14, along with the rising stars that our partners NYC3 and Music Publishers Canada have put together for the evening showcase. Our program hits all the current hot topics, from catalog acquisitions and the metaverse, to the latest on the U.S. legislative and international fronts. It will be a great day to be together in New York!”
Registration is now open at www.aimpsummit.com. Live event tickets will be $199 for AIMP members, and $299 for non-members through midnight June 3; prices will then increase $100. Live streaming access will be $39 for members and $99 for non-members. Non-member prices include one year of AIMP Professional membership. To become an AIMP member or to check your membership status, go to www.aimp.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; to inquire, email AIMP@jaybirdcom.com.
AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit Schedule:
9am – Doors Open @ 3 West Club
9:30 am - Welcome/ AIMP Chapter Presidents
• John Ozier, AIMP National Chair, Nashville Chapter President & EVP Creative, Reservoir Music
• Teri Nelson Carpenter, AIMP Los Angeles Chapter President & CEO, Reel Muzik Werks
• Michael Lau, AIMP New York Chapter President & CEO, Laud Music/Imachew Music
• Tony Alexander, Chair of Atlanta Chapter Steering Committee & President and Managing Director, Made in Memphis Entertainment
10am - Catalog Acquisitions Panel
• Larry Mestel, CEO, Primary Wave Music
• Barry Massarsky, Partner and Co-Practice Leader, Music Economics and Valuation Services
• Lisa Alter, Partner, Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP
• Denise Colletta, Senior Vice President – Team Leader, City National Bank
• Neil Gillis, Former President and Founder, Round Hill Music - Moderator
11am – The Indie Perspective
• Rell Lafargue, President and COO, Reservoir Media Management, Inc.
• Jodie Ferneyhough, President, CCS Rights Management/Daytripper Music Publishing
• Kenny MacPherson, CEO, Hipgnosis Songs Group
• Virginie Berger, SVP, Global Publishing & Society Relations, Songtrust
• Alisa Coleman, COO, ABKCO
• Tony Alexander - Moderator
11:45am - Lunch Mixer
12:30pm – Washington DC Update Panel
• Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO, RIAA
• David Israelite, President and CEO, NMPA
• Bart Herbison, Executive Director, NSAI
• John Ozier, AIMP National Chair and Nashville Chapter President/Executive Vice President, Creative, Reservoir Media Management, Inc. - Moderator
1:30pm - International Alliance Panel
• Helienne Lindvall, President, European Composer & Songwriter Alliance
• Goetz von Einem, Managing Director GSA and Senior Vice President Digital & European Affairs, Peermusic
• Margaret McGuffin, CEO Music Publishers Canada
• Thando Makhunga, Managing Director, Sheer Publishing Africa
• Teri Nelson Carpenter
2:30pm - Synch and the Metaverse Panel
• Adrian Perry, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP
• Deborah Mannis-Gardner, President, DMG Clearances
• Steven Haft, ConsenSys
• Michael Lau- Moderator
3:30pm - Sonic Branding Panel
• Josh Rabinowitz, Founder, Brooklyn Music Experience
• John Melillo, Executive Producer and Music Supervisor, MELILLO MUSIC & SOUND
• Theresa Notartomaso, Executive Music Producer, North America, VMLY&R
• Brooke Primont, SVP, Sync, Concord Music Publishing - Moderator
4:30pm - Creative Keynote
• Ashley Gorley in conversation with Tim Hunze
5:15pm – Reception begins
6:00pm – Doors open for NYC3 and Music Publishers Canada Showcase*
• Jewels Gold (Rainbow Rock Music)
• Sarah MacDougall (Arts & Crafts Music Inc.)
• Tatiana Owens (Angry Mob Music)
• POESY (Daytripper Music Publishing)
* Ticketed AIMP Summit attendees do not need to RSVP, but those that only wish to attend the evening showcase must register via the NYC3 event link to attend.
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local chapters in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville; with an Atlanta chapter to be established by January 2023. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at www.aimp.org.
Recap and photos of past AIMP Summit events are available at: https://www.jaybirdcom.com/association-of-independent-music-publishers-aimp/
