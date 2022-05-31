iCERT Releases Data Integration Initiative Report
Phase one report of two-year Data Integration effort highlights where further research is needed to achieve more effective public safety responseWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June 2020, the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) launched a Data Integration Initiative (DII). We are incredibly grateful to the diligent work of the iCERT members who served on the various work groups supporting this project over the past two years. The DII set out to perform a current-to-future state process analysis of Public Safety data workflows to begin to identify areas in which true end-to-end dataflows can be used to improve Public Safety response.
At the iCERT Spring Member Meeting earlier this month in Seattle, two of the DII project leaders, John Persano (AWS) and Matt Schreiner (Quicket), provided a briefing for those in attendance. Today, iCERT is releasing the final work product broadly via the iCERT website.
The scope of the DII analysis was limited to the following areas, as they relate to public safety emergency response workflows:
● Data relating to the workflows
● Identifying the data integrations that currently exist
● Identifying topics that enable and inhibit data integration in the public safety incident
management lifecycle, including, but not limited to:
● Technology
● Operational Requirements
● Governance
● Funding
● Proprietary considerations
● Legal/Regulatory
● Understanding the value of individual data elements
● Identifying future data integrations
While a complete end-to-end process analysis was not created, the initiative identified areas that will need further development and work. By laying the groundwork for achieving a better understanding of data integration in Public Safety emergency response workflows, the DII has enabled further research into this critical topic. Only by identifying what is required to improve data integration, what role data value can play in prioritizing integrations, and exploring innovative future-state disruptive technologies, can we achieve a more effective Public Safety response.
