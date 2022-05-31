Life Elements Announces Sponsorship of Iconic Hearst Castle Grand Reopening Celebration
Life Elements is proud to announce its sponsorship of the the grand reopening party celebrating the West Coast’s most iconic historical estate, Heart Castle.
The Ache & Pain Relief sticks encased in our Eco Smart® containers represent our commitment to conservation, mirroring the importance of preserving such an iconic site....”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Twilight on the Terrace 2022 party, celebrating the grand reopening of the West Coast’s most iconic historical estate, Heart Castle. Now under the stewardship of California State Parks, the Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument (Hearst Castle), has reopened after almost two years of shuttering tours due to the Covid pandemic.
On June 4, 2022, in support of education, conservation, and restoration of this historic landmark, The Foundation at Hearst Castle will host an incredible evening featuring wine, craft beers, and gourmet bites from Central Coast businesses. Guests are invited to stroll the gardens, take in views, dance to live music, and mingle with other guests overlooking the property’s famed Neptune Pool.
Life Elements is proud to be an event sponsor with one of its flagship products, the Ache & Pain Relief stick, included in a special VIP gift bag exclusive to those Members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle. According to Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements, “We are fortunate to live so close to Hearst Castle and surrounding natural beauty of California’s Central Coast that we get to call home. The Ache & Pain Relief sticks encased in our Eco Smart® containers represent our commitment to conservation, mirroring the importance of preserving such an iconic site as well as the California Central Coast’s lands where we live and produce our products.”
For more information, contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
Life Elements will provide Ache & Pain Stick samples
for verified media requests.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
