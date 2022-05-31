Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,769 in the last 365 days.

Life Elements Announces Sponsorship of Iconic Hearst Castle Grand Reopening Celebration

Appreciating the Ache & Pain Stick At Sunset

Appreciating the Ache & Pain Stick At Sunset

Life Elements Logo

Life Elements Logo

Life Elements is proud to announce its sponsorship of the the grand reopening party celebrating the West Coast’s most iconic historical estate, Heart Castle.

The Ache & Pain Relief sticks encased in our Eco Smart® containers represent our commitment to conservation, mirroring the importance of preserving such an iconic site....”
— Marth Van Inwegen, President & Founder, Life Elements
ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Twilight on the Terrace 2022 party, celebrating the grand reopening of the West Coast’s most iconic historical estate, Heart Castle. Now under the stewardship of California State Parks, the Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument (Hearst Castle), has reopened after almost two years of shuttering tours due to the Covid pandemic.

On June 4, 2022, in support of education, conservation, and restoration of this historic landmark, The Foundation at Hearst Castle will host an incredible evening featuring wine, craft beers, and gourmet bites from Central Coast businesses. Guests are invited to stroll the gardens, take in views, dance to live music, and mingle with other guests overlooking the property’s famed Neptune Pool.

Life Elements is proud to be an event sponsor with one of its flagship products, the Ache & Pain Relief stick, included in a special VIP gift bag exclusive to those Members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle. According to Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements, “We are fortunate to live so close to Hearst Castle and surrounding natural beauty of California’s Central Coast that we get to call home. The Ache & Pain Relief sticks encased in our Eco Smart® containers represent our commitment to conservation, mirroring the importance of preserving such an iconic site as well as the California Central Coast’s lands where we live and produce our products.”

For more information, contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
Life Elements will provide Ache & Pain Stick samples
for verified media requests.


About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com

Michelle Roe
Life Elements
email us here

You just read:

Life Elements Announces Sponsorship of Iconic Hearst Castle Grand Reopening Celebration

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.