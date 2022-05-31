Submit Release
New Life Coach certifications now available through Management and Strategy Institute

MSI launches two new coaching certifications for life coaching and executive coaching.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute has announced they have launched their first two coaching certifications. The field of coaching has grown tremendously over the past 5 years. Coaches focus on helping their clients achieve a future goal.

Certified Life Coach and Mentor

Life coaching is an exciting and fast-growing industry. Life coaches focus on helping their clients through personal goal setting and achieving future aspirations. In today’s fast-paced society, people have difficulty making life decisions and prioritizing timelines and activities. A certified life coach helps by using tools like S.MA.R.T. goal setting and the G.R.OW. model.

Certified Executive Coach and Mentor

The Executive coach helps business professionals focus on how to coach employees to higher levels of performance at work. Participants also learn about Mentoring employees. Mentoring has a different purpose and goal. Mentoring is the act of guiding, counseling, and supporting. This program is designed to highlight both coaching and mentoring so that you can effectively support your employees and coworkers.
All Management and Strategy Institute programs include the study material for the certification at no extra cost. When you register, you’ll have immediate access to the online training. You can take the certification exam whenever you’re ready.

The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 225,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry and demographic with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.

Greg Moore
Management and Strategy Institute
+1 484-402-7984
Life Coach Certification at the Management and Strategy Institute

