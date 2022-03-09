Submit Release
Management and Strategy Institute launches advanced certifications

The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) adds its first two advanced certifications for process improvement and leadership.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) announced it has launched its first two advanced-level certifications. They are the first tiered certifications that MSI has developed, meaning you must complete several lower-level certifications to achieve the primary certification. For its first two advanced certifications, MSI has focused on the subjects of Business Leadership and Process Improvement.

Process Improvement Excellence Certified (PIEx)™

This certification focuses on advanced process improvement methods so that the individual can help an organization with waste reduction and systematic improvement of processes. To achieve PIEx™ status, an individual must successfully pass four certification programs: Continuous Improvement Manager, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and Change Management.

Leadership and Management Excellence Certified (LeadEx)™

This certification is designed to highlight an individual’s commitment to continuous improvement of their leadership abilities. Leaders of large organizations need to have an assortment of skills at their disposal. They must be organized and structured while being flexible and understanding to the needs of their employees. To achieve LeadEx™ status, an individual must successfully pass four certification programs: Strategic Organizational Leadership, Diversity Management, Certified Corporate Ethics Manager, and Project Management.

These programs are available immediately on MSI’s website, www.MSIcertified.com. Those who register have a full year to complete the programs. All training and exams are done 100% online and are self-paced.

