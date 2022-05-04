Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,000 in the last 365 days.

Management and Strategy Institute announces May 2022 winners of the Continuous Improvement Award

Continuous Improvement Professional Award

Continuous Improvement Professional Award

Management and Strategy Institute issues nine Continuous Improvement Awards in the month of May. Eight individuals and one organization.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI Certified) announced the winners of the May 2022 Continuous Improvement Awards. These awards are issued to individual professionals, as well as organizations that meet MSI's strict adherence to implementing continuous improvement methodologies. Winners must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement in themselves through volunteer work and improving their local communities.

Continuous Improvement Award Winners - May 2022

Continuous Improvement Professional Award
Elsa Green
Marie Doyle
Amber Payne
Helen Moran
Beulah Rice
Pauline Goodman
Terrell Blair
Jonathan Welch

Organizational Continuous Improvement Award
SoCalGas

Greg Moore
Management and Strategy Institute
+1 484-402-7984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Management and Strategy Institute announces May 2022 winners of the Continuous Improvement Award

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.