Management and Strategy Institute announces May 2022 winners of the Continuous Improvement Award
Management and Strategy Institute issues nine Continuous Improvement Awards in the month of May. Eight individuals and one organization.DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI Certified) announced the winners of the May 2022 Continuous Improvement Awards. These awards are issued to individual professionals, as well as organizations that meet MSI's strict adherence to implementing continuous improvement methodologies. Winners must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement in themselves through volunteer work and improving their local communities.
Continuous Improvement Award Winners - May 2022
Continuous Improvement Professional Award
Elsa Green
Marie Doyle
Amber Payne
Helen Moran
Beulah Rice
Pauline Goodman
Terrell Blair
Jonathan Welch
Organizational Continuous Improvement Award
SoCalGas
