Vedanta Aluminium’s Restora is India’s First Low Carbon ‘Green’ Aluminium

Vedanta Aluminium becomes India’s first low carbon aluminium producer; launches ‘Restora’ brand of products to address global demand for green aluminium.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, became India’s first low carbon ‘green aluminium’ producer when it launched its ‘Restora’ brand to address the fast-growing global demand for low carbon aluminium, driven by greater climate consciousness. Under Restora, Vedanta Aluminium unveiled two product lines – Restora (low carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium). This is a strong step towards Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment of being Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

Manufactured using renewable energy, Restora’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity is well below 4 tCO2e (tonnes of CO2 equivalent) per tonne of aluminium manufactured. This is the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low carbon aluminium. Restora Ultra, manufactured with aluminium recovered from dross (a by-product of the aluminium smelting process), has a near-zero carbon footprint, amongst the lowest in the world. Vedanta Aluminium is offering Restora products in the form of ingots, billets and other value-added products, as per customer requirements. The first batch of Restora products received great interest from climate conscious manufacturers across the world.

Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “The launch of Restora marks a proud moment in our commitment to decarbonize our operations and provide our customers an unmatched competitive advantage with sustainable aluminium products. Restora has a GHG emission intensity which is almost half of the global threshold for low carbon aluminium. With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the provenance of the products they use, Vedanta’s Restora will provide them the assurance that the aluminium they purchase has amongst the lowest carbon footprints in the world.”

It is a strategic imperative for Vedanta Aluminium to reduce carbon emissions across every process stage. To this end, the company works on three primary decarbonization pathways – enhancing efficiency of operations, increasing quantum of renewables in energy mix and transitioning to low carbon fuels. Owing to this unwavering focus on ESG excellence, Vedanta Aluminium has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21% while almost tripling its production over the 9-year period from FY12-21. The company also ranks 4th in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings in 2021 amongst aluminium producers.

Vedanta Aluminium is amongst the world’s top aluminium producers, and currently produces one of the largest ranges of aluminium and its value-added products. It is India’s largest producer and exporter of aluminium billets, and the world’s largest producer of wire rods (ex-China). Manufacturing excellence in aluminium, global technology partnerships, deep R&D and innovation capabilities, and an evolved technical services cell for customers have made Vedanta Aluminium the preferred aluminium supplier to customers in 30-40 countries.

Aluminium is the green ‘metal of the future’, indispensable to a climate-conscious world. The metal’s unique properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, superb electrical & thermal conductivity, excellent corrosion-resistance, exceptional design-flexibility and infinite recyclability make it crucial for the world’s transition to all potential clean energy technologies for a low-carbon future. And hence, Vedanta Aluminium has brought together technical, operations and marketing expertise in a Centre of Excellence to develop new products and product applications for the manufacturing industry as well as sunrise sectors such as electric mobility, solar/renewable energy, green buildings, packaging, defence, aerospace and more.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.