Troop F Weekly Report 05-23 to 05-29-22

Incident Type: property check

Date: 5/29/2022

Town: hersey

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was requested by an out-of-state property owner to check a seasonal residence in Hersey. The complainant said the electric bill is extremely high since the house is vacant. Cpl. Quint went to the residence and did not observe any indication that the house had been broken into and could not see inside. A key holder was located and responded, and it was found that a pipe had burst on the second floor causing the well pump to have been running non-stop. The house sustained major damage. The complainant was made aware of the mess.

Incident Type: op without license

Date: 5/27/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville and observed a vehicle with defective equipment. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation it was discovered the driver was in violation of her driver’s license. The female only had a work license and admitted to not coming from her employment. Tr. Desrosier issued a criminal summons for driving without a license. Tr. Desrosier helped her arrange to have a licensed driver come get her and her vehicle.

Incident Type: false attachement

Date: 5/27/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was driving through Presque Isle when he observed a vehicle with no rear registration plate. He conducted a traffic stop on the car and found it did have a front plate, but it was not registered to the vehicle. Tr. Rider issued the driver a criminal summons for false attachment of plates and had the vehicle towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - SERIOUS INJURY

Date: 5/27/2022

Town: castle hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider and Tr. Kilcollins responded to a single vehicle crash in Castle Hill. A juvenile male was driving his 2001 GMC pickup with a juvenile male passenger west on the State Road. The driver tried to avoid a deer in the roadway, crossed the centerline, lost control of the vehicle, and went into the left ditch. The vehicle rolled numerous times and came to rest in a large patch of trees. Both occupants were able to get out of the vehicle. Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Service responded and transported both the driver and passenger to the hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries. Driver inexperience and speed are a factor in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seatbelt. The State Road was blocked so that the vehicle could be removed.

Incident Type: suspended registration

Date: 5/27/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on I-95, Oakfield, when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Castonguay stopped the car, and an investigation revealed the registration for the car was suspended due to toll violations. Tr. Castonguay issued the driver a traffic summons for speeding (15 mph+) and a criminal summons for operating with suspended registration. The driver was close to home and was permitted to take the vehicle to his residence.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 4/28/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on North Street in Houlton when he ran a registration plate through HRCC. Tr. Cotton learned that the female registered owner had an active warrant for failing to appear. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and confirmed the operator was the registered owner. Arrangements were made for the woman’s young son and Tr. Cotton arrested the female and transported her to the Houlton State Police Barracks. The female was able to post bail and was released.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 5/23/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines spent the week of May 23 as a firearms instructor for MSP requalification.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM

Date: 5/24/2022

Town: sherman

Trooper: tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia and K-9 Ziva were called to assist Troopers from Section 2 with a K-9 search for a male suspect who fled from a residence after violating a protective order.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 5/25/2022

Town: perham

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to a vacant Perham residence for a burglary. The owner of the residence had passed away over the winter and family members were checking on it periodically. They discovered someone had entered and stolen several items. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 5/27/2022

Town: woodland

Trooper: tr. roy