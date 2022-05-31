# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

05-23-22

Trooper Owen Reed summonsed Bradford Newbegin (51) of Penobscot, for Operating After Suspension after a traffic stop in Penobscot.

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Joshua Jarsonbeck (39) of Crawford for Operating Without a License after an incident last night on RT 9 and the Crawford Arm Rd in Crawford

05-24-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Dallas Ball (23) of Calais. He was stopped for many Maine motor vehicle violations. During the traffic stop, Dallas was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days (Class E crime). Dallas was charged as a result of the motor vehicle stop.

05-28-22

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a criminal mischief complaint in Steuben where a fence had been damaged during the night. Investigation continues.

Trooper Steven Mahon summonsed Alexander Chadbourne (27) of Deer Isle, for Operating After Suspension after a traffic stop in Milbridge.

05-29-22

Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of criminal mischief in Mariaville. It was reported that a vehicle’s window was shot out with a BB gun. Investigation continues.

05-30-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report of a stolen side by side in Robbinston. No suspects.

Corporal Blaine Silk received a complaint of theft of an electrical system from a camp in Otis. Theft occurred sometime within the past several months. Investigation continues.