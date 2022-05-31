Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Tuesday, May 31 includes the following: 

Tuesday, May 31 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, May 31 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Governor’s Science Awards presentation, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

