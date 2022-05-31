The Foxworth Theory interviews philanthropist/voting advocate Dr. BJ Douglass (5/31 & 6/2, 9 pm ET)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel.
This week (Tuesday, 5/31 & Thursday, 62, 9 pm ET) is philanthropist Dr. BJ Douglass, who speaks to the theme “Rhythm of New Leadership”. As a leader she has spent her lifetime in service to others – from saving schools from closing to being the force behind voter education and registration of some 550 million new absentee ballots in the United States. Dr. Douglass believes that voting is of the utmost importance for all citizens in preserving our democracy. She is a renowned singer, motivational speaker, composer, ordained minister, and a mentor to a bridge of young people throughout the country. Dr. Douglass is married to Frederick Douglass, IV, great grandson via bloodline to Frederick Douglass Jr., son of abolitionist Frederick Douglass. As a national speaker, Dr. Douglass has addressed thousands of people throughout the nation at prestigious venues such as Princeton, John Hopkins, Rutgers, and Hampton University, plus the Capital Speakers Club. She most recently received an award from the Women Of Wealth (W.O.W) magazine.
For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com
UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE FOXWORTH THEORY
5/31 & 6/2 – Dr. BJ Douglass, philanthropist/voting advocate
6/7 & 6/9 – Aimee Griffin Munnings, President of the Griffin Firm
6/14 & 6/16 – Chester Higgins, photographer
