Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Allen Spencer Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 IPA Ashland Troy Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Village of Loudonville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Belmont Village of Bethesda 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Butler Madison Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign St. Paris Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Coshocton Bethlehem Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Erie Sand Hill Township Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Educational Service Center Council of Governments 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin County Municipal Court 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Hamilton Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Hamilton Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 REISSUED Hardin Taylor Creek Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Cadiz Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Huron Sherman Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Licking Granville Township Sanitary District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Newton Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Logan Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Russells Point 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Lorain North Ridgeville City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Meigs Southern Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mercer Village of Mendon 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Monroe Monroe County Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Montgomery Alliance Community Schools, Inc. 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clay Township-City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 North Clayton Community Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morrow Cardington Lincoln Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Ottawa Ottawa County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway Pickaway County District Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Portage Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Joint Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Waterloo Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 MED Scioto Minford Local School District 09/15/2021 TO 05/31/2022 Performance Audit Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Northfield Center Township - Macedonia Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Stow Munroe Falls Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Summit County Agricultural Society 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021 IPA Trumbull Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc. 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Van Wert Van Wert City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Washington Fort Frye Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wyandot Village of Wharton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 FFR

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

