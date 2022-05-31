Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,023 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money. 

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Allen

Spencer Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

  IPA

Ashland

Troy Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Village of Loudonville

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Belmont

Village of Bethesda

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Butler

Madison Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Champaign

St. Paris Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Coshocton

Bethlehem Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Erie

Sand Hill Township Cemetery

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Franklin

Educational Service Center Council of Governments

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Franklin County Family and Children First Council

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Franklin County Municipal Court

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Hamilton Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Hamilton

Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

REISSUED

 

 

Hardin

Taylor Creek Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Harrison

Cadiz Union Cemetery

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Huron

Sherman Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Licking

Granville Township Sanitary District

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Harrison Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Newton Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Logan

Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Village of Russells Point

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Lorain

North Ridgeville City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Meigs

Southern Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Mercer

Village of Mendon

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Monroe

Monroe County Airport Authority

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Montgomery

Alliance Community Schools, Inc.

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Clay Township-City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

North Clayton Community Authority

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Morrow

Cardington Lincoln Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Ottawa

Ottawa County Regional Planning Commission

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County District Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Portage

Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Joint Fire District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Waterloo Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Ross

Southern Ohio Council of Governments

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 MED

Scioto

Minford Local School District

09/15/2021 TO 05/31/2022

Performance Audit

 

Stark

Multi-County Juvenile Attention System

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Summit

Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge Joint Economic Development District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Northfield Center Township - Macedonia Joint Economic Development District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Stow Munroe Falls Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Summit County Agricultural Society

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

  IPA

Trumbull

Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Van Wert

Van Wert City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Washington

Fort Frye Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Wyandot

Village of Wharton

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 FFR

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.