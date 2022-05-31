Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

|
Allen
|
Spencer Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
IPA
|
Ashland
|
Troy Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Village of Loudonville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Belmont
|
Village of Bethesda
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Butler
|
Madison Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Champaign
|
St. Paris Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Coshocton
|
Bethlehem Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Erie
|
Sand Hill Township Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Franklin
|
Educational Service Center Council of Governments
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Franklin County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Franklin County Municipal Court
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Hamilton Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Hamilton
|
Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County, Ohio
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
REISSUED
|
|
|
Hardin
|
Taylor Creek Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Harrison
|
Cadiz Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Huron
|
Sherman Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Licking
|
Granville Township Sanitary District
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Harrison Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Newton Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Logan
|
Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Village of Russells Point
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Lorain
|
North Ridgeville City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Meigs
|
Southern Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Mercer
|
Village of Mendon
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Monroe
|
Monroe County Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Montgomery
|
Alliance Community Schools, Inc.
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Clay Township-City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
North Clayton Community Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Morrow
|
Cardington Lincoln Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Ottawa
|
Ottawa County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Pickaway
|
Pickaway County District Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Portage
|
Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Joint Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Waterloo Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Ross
|
Southern Ohio Council of Governments
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
MED
|
Scioto
|
Minford Local School District
09/15/2021 TO 05/31/2022
Performance Audit
|
|
Stark
|
Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Summit
|
Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Northfield Center Township - Macedonia Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Stow Munroe Falls Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Summit County Agricultural Society
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|
IPA
|
Trumbull
|
Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Tuscarawas
|
Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Van Wert
|
Van Wert City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Washington
|
Fort Frye Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Wyandot
|
Village of Wharton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
FFR