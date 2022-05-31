North Andover Fire Started with Spray Paint Can Near Furnace 

NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today that a basement fire on Granville Lane last week started accidentally with spray paint can that was stored near a furnace.

“Aerosol cans are pressurized, and the contents are almost always flammable,” said Chief Weir. “Whether it’s spray paint or any other product, keep these cans well away from open flames, home heating equipment, and other heat sources, including direct sunlight.”

“Spray paint, cleaning products, and other aerosols can pose a risk of fire and explosion if they aren’t used and stored properly,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the label. If the contents are hazardous then dispose of old or outdated cans at your community’s household hazardous waste collection.”

North Andover firefighters responded to the area of Granville Lane at about 10:30 am on May 26 for a report of a fire. On arrival, they found smoke and flames coming from the basement of the single-family home. One person, an adult, was transported from the scene with injuries that were not life threatening. Mutual aid companies from Andover, Lawrence, and Methuen assisted at the scene and provided station coverage.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the North Andover Fire Department and State Police investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.

