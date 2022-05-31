Plastic Straps Market Size Witness a Blooming Growth Rate 19.3% by 2029 | Size, Share, Trends and Global Forecast
The plastic straps market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The plastic straps market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on the plastic straps market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the adoption of plastic straps in the logistic and packaging industries is escalating the growth of the plastic straps market.
Plastic straps are generally known as bundling materials that are applied over a specific item to combine, reinforce, hold, stabilize, or fasten it. These straps are also commonly referred to as strapping which is used in the packaging industry.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth in the plastic straps market in the forecast period are the lightweight and low-cost substitutes to other materials and the growth of the housing industry. Furthermore, the rise in the need in the several countries and the rising industrialization and commercialization in the emerging countries is further anticipated to propel the growth of the plastic straps market. Moreover, the advancement of bio-based plastics is further estimated to cushion the growth of the plastic straps market. On the other hand, environmental pollution and waste management are further projected to impede the growth of the plastic straps market in the timeline period.
Mosca GmbH
Scientex
Samhwan steel co.
DuBose Strapping, Inc
Crown
TEUFELBERGER
Messersì Packaging S.r.l.
Polychem Corporation
FROMM Packaging Systems
PAC Strapping Products, Inc.
Cyklop Nederland B.V.
SORSA Strapping Systems
Auto Strap India
LINDER Seevetal
Consent Group
North Shore Strapping Company
Intertape Polymer Group Inc
AptarGroup Inc.
In addition, the growing construction industry in advancing countries will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the plastic straps market in the coming years. However, the changing raw material prices might further challenge the growth of the plastic straps market in the near future.
The plastic straps market is segmented on the basis of the type and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the plastic straps market is segmented into polyester straps, polypropylene straps, nylon straps, and others.
On the basis of the end-use industry, the plastic straps market is segmented into steel, cotton, paper, fiber, bricks and tiles, and others.
This plastic straps market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the plastic straps market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
The plastic straps market is analyzed, and market size and volume information are provided by country, type, and end-use industry as referenced above.
The countries covered in the plastic straps market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the plastic straps market due to the rise in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the increase in the demand for electronics goods will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the plastic straps market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the plastic straps market due to the rise in the number of multinational companies that are investing in the manufacturing sector in advancing countries. Moreover, the attention on several industrial sectors is further anticipated to propel the growth of the plastic straps market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
