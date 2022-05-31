Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing Market is Rising CAGR of 20.7%-Industry Analysis, Development Trends & Driving Factors
Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demands and ApplicationPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An influential Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing market research report is of huge importance for better understanding of the market which leads to high business growth. It highlights public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analysing market information. A lot of hard work has been put together and no stone is left unturned while generating this market research report. Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing market report defines a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which provides important data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.
Vat photopolymerization accounts for largest share of the technology segment in the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market due to broad applications in the manufacturing of dental implants, dentures, CMF (craniomaxillofacial) guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 9.46 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Drivers
Rise in the Prevalence of Dental Caries and Other Dental Diseases:
Dental caries, often known as tooth decay, affect people of all ages. The global incidence of decaying and missing teeth (DMT) has risen rapidly in recent years, further accelerating market growth.
Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Preventive Dental Care:
With rising disposable earnings comes a greater willingness to undergo costly cosmetic operations, particularly among the elderly. Dental restoration options and aesthetic treatments including teeth whitening and polishing are in high demand worldwide, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market.
Increase in the Cases of Edentulism in the Elderly Population:
Edentulism (tooth loss) is a serious oral health concern among the elderly, the WHO estimates that 30% of people aged 65 and more are edentulous. This trend is predicted to increase the number of persons suffering from oral health problems, such as edentulism, as the elderly are more prone to different health diseases, including multiple dental ailments, further contributing to the market growth.
Opportunities:
In addition, the growing trend of CAD/CAM technology is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market in the coming years.
Top Leading Key Players of Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing Market:
3D Systems, Inc. (US)
General Electric Company (US)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Stratasys Ltd. (Israel)
Renishaw plc (UK)
Roland DG Corporation (Japan)
SLM Solutions (Germany)
EnvisionTEC (US)
Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
Formlabs (US)
Prodways Group (France)
Recent Development:
In January 2022, Formlabs is a company that specializes in the creation (US) Next-generation Build Platform 2 is included in the newly released Form 3+ and Form 3B+, which combines proprietary Quick Release Technology and a flexible print surface to release parts from the build platform swiftly.
Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing Market Scope and Market Size:
Type
Desktop 3-Dimesional (3D) Printer
Industdrial 3-Dimesional (3D) Printer
Product
Material
Equipment
Service
Technology
Vat Photopolymerization
Fused Deposition Modeling
Selective Laser Sintering
Polyjet
Others
Production Application
Dental Implants
Dentures
Crowns and Bridges
Others
Application
Prosthodontics
Implantology
Orthodontic
End User
Dental Laboratories
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Academic and Research Institutes
Sales Channel
Direct
Distribution
Regional Analysis/Insights:
The countries covered in the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market due to the rise in research and development proficiencies expenses. Furthermore, the growing incidence of dental disorders will further boost the growth of the region's dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market due to the rise in the government expenses in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the growing personal disposable income and increase in the geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the growth of the dental 3-dimesional (3D) printing market in the region in the coming years.
Chapters Covered in this Report:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyse the global Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast.
To understand the structure of Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market
Focuses on the key global Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing sub-markets, with respect to key regions
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Induction Dental 3-Dimesional (3D) Printing market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
