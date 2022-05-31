Epigenetics Market to Account USD 47.75 Billion with Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size, Share & Analysis
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the epigenetics market was valued at USD 10.96 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 47.75 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Epigenetics Market Includes:
Illumina, Inc. (US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
QIAGEN (Germany)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Abcam plc (UK)
Diagenode s.a. (US)
Active Motif, Inc. (US)
Zymo Research Corporation. (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Cellcentric (Germany)
Epigenetics Market Segmentation:-
By Product:
Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables, Kits, Reagents
By Application:
Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others
By Technology:
DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Others
By End User:
Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Epigenetics is a branch of genetics concerned with the study of cellular and physiological trait variations caused by environmental or ecological factors that turn genes on and off and influence cellular ability to read genes without being affected by genotype changes. Epigenetics causes changes in an organism's phenotype rather than genotype, with the underlying DNA or RNA sequence remaining constant.
Epigenetics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in the incidence of cancer
According to the World Health Organization, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were identified worldwide in 2018. According to the World Health Organization, low- and middle-income nations have been accounted for about 70% of cancer deaths.
Increase in the research and development
Organizations such as the International Human Epigenome Consortium (IHEC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the National Institute of Health (NIH) are pushing financing and support for epigenetics-related research and development and commercial development.
Growing Initiatives taken by the Government in the Field of Epigenetics
The number of academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses collaborating on epigenetics research is growing, as is the use of epigenetics in non-oncology disorders.
Opportunities
In addition, the increase in the growth benefits in the emerging countries are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the epigenetics market in the coming years.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the growing expenditure of instruments is further projected to impede the growth of the epigenetics market in the targeted period. However, the dearth of skilled experts might further challenge the growth of the epigenetics market in the near future.
This epigenetics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the epigenetics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Competitive Landscape and Epigenetics Market Share Analysis:
The Epigenetics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Epigenetics market.
Table of Contents: Global Epigenetics Market
1 Introduction
2 Epigenetics Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Epigenetics Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Epigenetics in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Epigenetics Market, by Product Type
8 Global Epigenetics Market, by Modality
9 Global Epigenetics Market, by Type
10 Global Epigenetics Market, by Mode
11 Global Epigenetics Market, by End User
12 Global Epigenetics Market, by Geography
13 Global Epigenetics Market, Company Landscape
14 SWOT Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
COVID-19 Impact on Epigenetics Market
The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the epigenetics market. Although no clinically authorised medicine or vaccine exists to treat coronavirus infection, a few treatment combinations have been tested to help people survive the virus. Furthermore, targeted antiviral medicines such as remdesivir, rapamycin, and ribavirin, as well as epigenetic medications such as BRD4 inhibitors, DNMT1 inhibitors, and HDAC inhibitors, have been shown to decrease virus action. In order to develop vaccines and therapies that directly target a virus's replicating mechanisms, researchers have begun to grasp how epigenetics may limit viral multiplication. As a result, the epigenetics sector is expected to benefit from an increase in the number of epigenetic studies and increased knowledge of epigenetic medications for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
Key points covered in the report:-
The pivotal aspect considered in the global Epigenetics market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.
The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.
The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.
The driving factors for the growth of the global Epigenetics market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.
The report also elucidates important application segments of the global market to readers/users.
This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Epigenetics Market.
The Global Epigenetics Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.
