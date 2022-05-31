Europe Drinking Chocolate Market | Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the drinking chocolate market was valued at USD 11762.05 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 16221.42 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Hot chocolate is another name for drinking chocolate. In some parts of the world, drinking chocolate is known as chocolate tea. As a beverage, drinking chocolate is made from small pieces of chocolate that are slowly melted and blended with milk and water. It's made with melted chocolate, heated chocolate, chocolate powder, or cocoa powder. To make drinking chocolate, the powdered forms are dissolved in water or milk. The cocoa content of drinking chocolates determines whether they are sweetened or unsweetened. A variety of drinking chocolates are made from milk chocolate or white chocolate.
Market Scope and Europe Drinking Chocolate Market
Some of the major players operating in the drinking chocolate market are:
Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
The Hershey Company (U.S)
Nestle SA (Switzerland)
Ingredion (U.S)
Mars, Incorporated (U.S)
DSM (Netherlands)
Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
Tate & Lyle (U.K)
Godiva (U.S)
LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, (Italy)
Starbucks Coffee Company (U.S)
PepsiCo (US)
Mondelez International (U.S)
The Simply Good Foods Company (U.S)
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Landscape
Part 04: Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Sizing
Part 05: Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Recent Development
Nestlé will launch a plant-based Nesquik drink in Europe in September 2020, expanding its range of dairy alternatives. The new ready-to-drink beverage was first introduced in Spain, Portugal, and Hungary, and then expanded to other European countries. It is made with oats and peas and sustainably sourced cocoa, and it contains less sugar than regular milk-based Nesquik.
FrieslandCampina's flavoured milk brand Yazoo announced the release of a new flavour, Choco-Hazelicious, in March 2020. The beverage would be available in four different formats, allowing it to be consumed both on the go and at homeFerrero plans to pre-launch the new Ferrero Rocher Tablets in the travel-retail channel in September 2021 in collaboration with Lagardère. Ferrero enters the chocolate tablet market with the new product available in three flavors: drinking, dark 55 percent cocoa, and white.
Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Scope
The drinking chocolate market is segmented on the basis of type, cocoa content, application, flavor, form, target consumers, packaging type, packaging material, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Dark chocolate
Milk chocolate
White
Cocoa content
60-90%
40-60%
30-40%
Others
Distribution channel
Hypermarkets/supermarkets
Specialty store
Convenience stores
Online store
Other
Application
Chocolate Drinks
Protein Shakes
Energy Drinks
Coffee Mixes
Others
Flavour
Vanilla
Caramel
Honey
Hazelnut
Form
Powder
Liquid
Target customers
Adults
Kids
End users
Food Service Providers
Household/Domestic
Corporates
Airlines
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the drinking chocolate market and will continue to do so during the forecast period due to the region's tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of chocolate, rising consumption of waffles and pitas prepared with chocolate spreads, rising adoption of Western culture and foods that have replaced traditional foods with bread and toasts, growing population, rising lifestyle changes.
